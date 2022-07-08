Man arrested following allegations of racism during Edgbaston Test between England and India

A man has been arrested for a 'racially aggravated public order offence' during England's Test against India

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a "racially aggravated public order offence" following reports of racist behaviour during England's Test match against India at Edgbaston, West Midlands Police have confirmed.

The man remains in custody for questioning.

On Monday, claims emerged on social media of India fans being targeted with racial insults during the fourth day of the game.

West Midlands Police subsequently told Sky Sports News that they had launched a criminal investigation.

A spokesman said at the time: "We've launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham.

"We're liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what's happened and would encourage anyone who heard any racist language or gestures, or has video footage that could help, to get in touch.

"We're aware of images circulating on social media showing an alleged offender. We're making enquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us.

"Anyone with information can message us on Live Chat through our website or call 101. Please quote crime ref 20-613293-22."

One of the India supporters at Edgbaston on Monday gave their account to Sky Sports News, saying what began as "good-natured banter" started to get "intimidating" around an hour and a half before the close of play.

"It got to the point where they were pointing at us, and looking at us, and making offensive gestures," they said.

Racial slurs were then used towards the supporters, the fan went on to say. They said they reported it to the stewards but "rather than take action, they just told us to sit in our seats".

Edgbaston will use "undercover spotters" in the crowd at Saturday's T20 international between England and India and also at Vitality Blast Finals Day on July 16 to identify any potential abusive behaviour.

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain said: "Nearly 100,000 people watched one of the most exciting Test matches in recent history earlier this week. But we cannot hide from the mindless racist abuse experienced by some fans following India in the Eric Hollies Stand.

"These unacceptable actions by a small number of people have overshadowed a superb sporting contest, and those responsible do not deserve to be part of the cricket family.

"We need to work harder as people, as well as a venue, to take responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels safe and welcome when watching the game."