Vitality Blast: Somerset smash highest score in competition's history to storm into Finals Day

Somerset blitzed a Vitality Blast-record score of 265-5 before demolishing Derbyshire for just 74 to secure a thumping 191-run win and the last spot at next weekend's Finals Day.

Rilee Rossouw (93 off 36 balls) hit 34 runs in Derbyshire spinner Mattie McKiernan's 15th over, which featured five sixes, one four and two off a no-ball, on a night where the Falcons attack - except for George Scrimshaw (2-16) - were pummelled, with hosts cracking 40 boundaries in total.

Rossouw, whose innings contained seven sixes and eight fours in total, blasted 102 with Tom Banton (73 off 41, with six sixes and four fours) for Somerset's second wicket in a little over eight overs.

Tom Lammonby then plundered 31 from just nine deliveries, while Ben Green's second six off Alex Hughes in the final over took Somerset past the previous record Blast score of 261-2, which had been set by Birmingham Bears against Nottinghamshire in June.

A shell-shocked Derbyshire were rolled in just 11.2 overs in reply - Green and Peter Siddle taking three wickets and Craig Overton two - as they suffered the heaviest defeat in Blast history and saw their hopes of a second Finals Day appearance spectacularly crushed.

Somerset have secured a semi-final with Hampshire Hawks at Edgbaston next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Somerset and Hampshire will contest the second semi-final at 2.30pm, with Yorkshire Vikings facing Roses rivals Lancashire Lightning in the first at 11.00am. The final will take place at 6.45pm.

Somerset finished runners-up to Kent Spitfires last year and will take some stopping this year if their batting fires as it did against Derbyshire on Saturday evening.

Vitality Blast semi-finals Hampshire Hawks vs Somerset

Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire Vikings

Watch Vitality Blast Finals Day live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Saturday, July 16.