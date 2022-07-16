Commonwealth Games: Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp selected in England Women's T20 squad

Alice Capsey has been selected in England Women's T20 squad for this summer's Commonwealth Games

Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been selected in England Women's T20 squad for this summer's Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Birmingham.

There are first international call-ups for teenagers Capsey and Kemp, while Issy Wong will get a chance to represent her country in her home city - having been named in England's T20 squad for the first time.

"We now have players across the domestic game putting their hand up for selection, which is testament to the regional game, and we have real strength in depth, and that's so important" England head coach Lisa Keightley

"We've picked what we think is our best T20 squad. We've got one eye on taking our T20 game forward, but we do believe this squad gives us the best chance of success in the Commonwealth Games - and that's something to be really excited by," said head coach Lisa Keightley.

"T20 cricket and women's cricket in general is evolving all the time - and in order to put ourselves in a position to win global tournaments we have to move forward with it, be aggressive, be dynamic and part of our selection is about embracing that. Similarly we have selected players who are flexible, adaptable, fit in a number of roles and give us the most options for individual match-ups.

"It's really exciting that we've got so much competition for places. Obviously, it's hard for those that miss out, it's never nice to not be selected in a squad, but we're not accustomed to having to make such difficult decisions and they are part of the game and an indication of how much the game is progressing.

Heather Knight captain's England's T20 side in Birmingham

England Squad

Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice captain)

Bryony Smith (South East Stars)

Issy Wong (Central Sparks)

Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

The Commonwealth Games will be hosted at Edgbaston, with England's first fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday July 30.

Fixtures

Saturday July 30: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Edgbaston, 6pm

Tuesday August 2: England Women vs South Africa Women, Edgbaston, 11am

Thursday August 4: England Women vs New Zealand Women, Edgbaston, 6pm

Saturday August 6: First semi-final, 11am. Second semi-final, 6pm. (The order of the semi-final matches will be determined upon completion of group matches)

Sunday August 7: Bronze medal match, 10am

Sunday August 7: Gold medal match, 5pm