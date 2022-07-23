Sam Northeast first to score 400 in County Championship since Brian Lara's 501 in 1994

Sam Northeast finished unbeaten on 410 as Glamorgan declared on a county-record 795-5

Sam Northeast became the first batsman to score 400 in the County Championship since Brian Lara's record 501 in 1994 as Glamorgan racked up a county-record 795-5 declared on day four of their Division Two match against Leicestershire.

Northeast finished on a staggering 410 not out, off just 450 balls, bringing up his 400 in style with back-to-back sixes on the stroke of lunch. The former Kent and Hampshire batsman finished with three maximums to go with a stonking 45 boundaries for his innings.

The 32-year-old, who is only the ninth man in the history of the county game to pass that landmark, also shared the largest Glamorgan partnership of all time with Chris Cooke - the pair adding 461 for the sixth wicket.

Cooke's 191 not out was somewhat overshadowed by his partner's achievements. Colin Ingram (139) had also scored a century of his own on day three, when Northeast finished unbeaten on 308 overnight.

He continued to flay the Foxes' bowling attack on the fourth morning, making the highest individual score in Glamorgan history and becoming the Welsh county's first player to reach 400.

Northeast's innings also made him the County Championship's leading scorer this season, seeing him overtake Kent batter Ben Compton who has accumulated 1,117 runs.

Glamorgan's score of 795 is only third time they have ever gone above 700. It secured them a 211-run lead with two sessions to play in the game as they try to bowl Leicestershire out cheaply to force an innings victory.