County Championship: Surrey extend lead at top of the table to 16 points after beating Warwickshhire

Hashim Amla hit an unbeaten 80 as Surrey reached their target of 248 to beat Warwickshire

Table toppers Surrey beat Warwickshire by six wickets at The Kia Oval as they maintained their push for the LV= Insurance County Championship title.

The Londoners extended their lead over second-placed Hampshire to 16 points with three games remaining after reaching a target 248 in 60.4 overs against the Bears on Thursday.

Hashim Amla (80no), Rory Burns (61 and Ollie Pope (52) hit half-centuries before Will Jacks (18no off six balls) slammed three sixes in an entertaining cameo.

Rory Burns (pictured) and Ollie Pope also passed fifty for Surrey against Warwickshire

Earlier, West Indies seamer Kemar Roach took 4-20 in a six-over burst to earn overall figures of 5-72 as defending champions Warwickshire slid from an overnight 270-4 to 310 all out.

Hampshire eased to a target of 214 to beat Yorkshire by seven wickets at Scarborough and maintain the pressure on leaders Surrey with an eighth victory in 11 games.

Openers Felix Organ (72) and Ian Holland (71) put on 139 before a mini-wobble which saw Hampshire lose three wickets for 12 runs - Organ, Holland and Joe Weatherley (0) departing as the visitors slipped to 147-3.

Ian Holland's half-century helped second-placed Hampshire to an eighth win of the campaign

Vince (43no) and Nick Gubbins (20no) then steered their side to victory with an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 67.

Lancashire remain third in the top flight after skittling Kent for just 127 to record a 184-run victory at Emirates Old Trafford.

The hosts - who declared on 436-9 earlier in the day as Kent were set 312 to win from a minimum of 82 overs - rolled their opponents in 46.2 overs with Zak Crawley following his first-innings duck with just four second time around amid his side tumbling to 10-3.

Daniel Bell-Drummond (69no) made the only substantial score for Kent as Tom Bailey (5-46) - who recorded match figures of 11-110 - Will Williams (2-14) and Washington Sundar (3-24) shredded his team-mates.

It was a remarkable comeback win for Lancashire, who trailed by 125 runs after first innings.

In Division Two, Nottinghamshire consolidated top spot as they hammered Sussex by 256 runs at Trent Bridge, with the visitors bundled out for 142 in 47.3 overs having been set an unlikely 399 to win.

Dane Paterson (3-14) and James Pattinson (3-47) shared six wickets, while India batter Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for Sussex with 46 not out.

One positive for Sussex, and England, was that Ollie Robinson bagged nine wickets in the match in his first outing since May following a back injury.

Derbyshire beat Worcestershire by 98 runs at New Road as all-rounder Anuj Dal claimed 5-40 to cap a superb individual performance.

Dal took four of the five wickets to fall on the final day as Worcestershire were dismissed for 190 having resumed on 108-5 in pursuit of 289 to win.

Dal - who scored 55 and unbeaten 112 for Derbyshire earlier in the game - added the wickets of Jack Haynes (45), Joe Leach (0), Josh Baker (4) and Dillon Pennington (4) to his third-day dismissal of Kashif Ali (6).