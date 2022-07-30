Katherine Brunt: Commonwealth Gold would be 'nice little finish', says England fast bowler

England fast bowler Katherine Brunt has said winning gold at the Commonwealth Games "would be a nice little finish, wouldn't it?", hinting at a possible retirement should the hosts emerge victorious in Birmingham this week.

England's opening game of the women's T20 tournament - cricket's first appearance at the Commonwealth Games since a men's 50-over competition in 1998 - is against Sri Lanka on Saturday, with further group games to follow against South Africa and New Zealand. The semi-finals are on Saturday, August 6, with the medal matches following on Sunday.

Brunt, who recently became England's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals (matching her achievement in ODI cricket), said she is yet to make a decision on her future but that thoughts of retirement are "there all the time".

"Even when people aren't putting it into my head, I'm putting it into my own," Brunt told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to be on the decline and for somebody to have to take me out and say, 'you're done'.

"And there's not this switch where you just know, because I'm always going to love it and I'm always going to want to play for England and do my best.

"That moment will happen but when, I don't know? We'll see how this tournament goes.

"This was my main goal, to get to the Commonwealth Games. Let's see what happens from there; that T20 World Cup in February, the carrot is dangling for that.

"But if a gold medal does get round my neck, who knows? It would be a nice little finish, wouldn't it?"

'Lionesses have done the whole country proud'

With England in the final of Euro 2022 this Sunday and the nation's cricket, netball and hockey teams among those gunning for gold at the Commonwealth Games, women's sport is at the forefront of attention, and Brunt is eyeing up the prospect of a quadruple of sorts within the space of a week.

"Imagine if we all win. It will be an absolutely historic, fabulous, amazing to be a part of," she said. "As a fan of sport, you're going to be spoilt.

"Hopefully we can put on a really good show and we all come together and win. It would just be a fabulous occasion.

England women's captain Heather Knight will miss the team's opening match of the Commonwealth Games due to a hip injury but is hoping to return for their second group match against South Africa

"In the past, people have turned their nose up at women's sport, thinking 'I can do that'. But I think people are starting to now appreciate that the level has gone up and it is good to watch.

"There is some appreciation there and some really loyal, patriotic fans that are going to get behind us and support."

Brunt has experience in winning two 50-over World Cups with England - in 2009 and 2017, on home soil - as well as World T20 success in 2009.

In wishing the Lionesses the best for Sunday's final of the 2022 Euros against Germany, the veteran seamer spoke of her experiences on the biggest stage.

"You get to the back-end of a tournament and your body has taken a beating because, naturally, in every game you're giving it everything you've got," she said.

"Equally, when it gets to one day before they'll suddenly be feeling re-energised and be absolutely buzzing.

"The nerves will be there. The butterflies will be there. They'll probably be feeling a bit sick. That never goes away.

"And then there's obviously what we create as fans, they'll be feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders. They'll feel like they have to do it for the whole country - there's that level of expectation.

"It all adds up into this one big ball, but then that turns into a massive explosion when they go out onto the pitch.

"I don't care about the result. I just know that what they've done so far, they've done the whole country proud. They're already winners in my eye, and I hope they are in everybody else's.

"We wish the very best for them. Do it for England, come on girls!"