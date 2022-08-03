Heather Knight: England captain ruled out of Commonwealth Games and The Hundred to injury

Heather Knight will miss the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred with a hip injury

England Women's captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred with a hip injury.

The injury, picked up in the first T20 international of the three-match series against South Africa earlier this month, has failed to settle down.

Knight missed the final two T20s of England's series sweep of South Africa, as well as their opening two wins of the Commonwealth Games against Sri Lanka and the Proteas again.

Nat Sciver, who has served as stand-in skipper in Knight's absence, will continue to captain the team at the Commonwealth Games.

No replacement player can be named, so England will compete with a 14-person squad. Knight will stay with the team for the remainder of the tournament as she continues to receive treatment.

England have already qualified for Saturday's semi-finals at Edgbaston, though a win in their final group game against New Zealand on Thursday will see them avoid facing world champions Australia.

Knight was set to lead London Spirit again in the second edition of The Hundred, with the women's tournament set to get under way on Thursday, August 11, but will now play no part in the 100-ball competition.