Lord's to turn Red for Ruth during England vs South Africa to support families facing death of a parent

Lord's will once again turn Red for Ruth during this week's Test match between England and South Africa in order to support families facing the death of a parent.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation was established by former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss in memory of his late wife Ruth, who passed away from a non-smoking lung cancer in December 2018 at the age of 46.

The #RedForRuth Day at Lord's has since become a staple of England's home summer, with this year's event to be held on day two of the first LV= Insurance Test on Thursday when spectators are encouraged to wear red.

For more information on how you can donate, visit https://ruthstraussfoundation.com/donate/

The entire Ruth Strauss Foundation Test will be dedicated to supporting families dealing with grief.

In the United Kingdom, more than 23,600 parents with dependant children die each year, leaving behind over 40,000 bereaved children.

The Test will also look to raise awareness of the need for more research into non-smoking lung cancers.

Proceeds from the annual auction will help The Ruth Strauss Foundation in its work. Last year, auction prizes included a VIP visit to see the Red Arrows and a nine-night trip to Barbados with the Barmy Army.

Last summer's Red For Ruth Test at Lord's between England and India raised £1,204,447, surpassing the amount raised in both 2019 and 2020.

Jos Root said the Ruth Strauss Foundation inspired him last year when he scored a century against India at Lord's

Speaking at the time, Sir Andrew Strauss said: "In addition to the incredible funds raised, Red for Ruth is also about raising awareness, breaking taboos and, in Ruth's words, helping families 'do death well'.

"To know that because of the wonderful support we've had more families are not facing grief alone and many more up and down the country will be supported over the coming months is exactly what Ruth wanted."

Watch England's first Test against South Africa live on Sky Sports The Hundred on Wednesday.