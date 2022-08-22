England to play three matches in December on first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005

England's Tour matches will begin on December 1 under the guidance of coach Brendon McCullum

England's Test side will play three matches in December on their first visit to Pakistan since 2005 after the schedule for the winter tour was confirmed.

The opening match will begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 - the first time England have played a Test in the city.

The tourists then head to Multan for the second Test, starting on December 9, before the final game begins at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 17.

The Test squad begin their winter in a camp held in Abu Dhabi on November 18. There will be a three-day warm-up match against the Lions at the Zayed Cricket Complex, starting on November 23.

England Men’s Test Tour of Pakistan - Schedule Three-day warm-up England vs Lions November 23-25 Zayed Cricket Complex, Abu Dhabi First Test Pakistan vs England December 1-5 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Second Test Pakistan vs England December 9-13 Multan Cricket Stadium Third Test Pakistan vs England December 17-21 National Stadium, Karachi

England's three Test matches will be the second half of a historic tour of Pakistan. The T20 side are due to play seven games in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2.

"The return of our men's Test team to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 will be an historic occasion," Clare Connor, ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer, said.

"The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket-lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished.

"We have been working closely with the PCB over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved."

Zakir Khan, PCB Director - International Cricket, added to Connor's sentiments.

"We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December," Khan said.

"Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket.

"I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches."