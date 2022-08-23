Joe Root praises Ben Stokes for showing great 'courage and bravery' over mental health struggles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Ben Stokes is praised by his predecessor Joe Root for showing bravery and courage in opening up about his mental health and struggles with anxiety. England captain Ben Stokes is praised by his predecessor Joe Root for showing bravery and courage in opening up about his mental health and struggles with anxiety.

Joe Root has paid tribute to England captain Ben Stokes for the 'great courage and bravery' he demonstrated by continuing to speak out about his mental health.

Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket last summer to focus on his wellbeing, following the loss of his father to cancer the previous December, having struggled with anxiety and panic attacks.

The all-rounder announced in July he would retire from the one-day format due to the "unsustainable" rigour of playing all three formats of the game, while Stokes believes the public will see a different side to him when a new documentary about him heavily features his battle with a "mental breakdown".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's. Highlights from day three of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's.

The 31-year-old revealed in the documentary 'Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes', released on Friday, how close he came to walking away from cricket and that he was still taking anxiety medication after his return to the international arena.

"I think it's exactly what you come to see from Ben [Stokes] as a leader, is how honest he is," Root said ahead of England's second Test against South Africa this Thursday live on Sky Sports. "What he expects of everyone else are all things that he wouldn't be asked of or willing to do himself.

Joe Root addressed the media ahead of the second Test, which begins on Thursday at Emirates Old Trafford

"I think it shows great courage and great bravery to go and speak openly about that sort of stuff and some of the struggles that he has personally been through.

"We were all there with him going through it. It's not easy to see a close friend and teammate like that, but look at him now. It's great to have him leading this team and making Test cricket so enjoyable to play and watch.

England vs S Africa Live on

"I think, like with any of your mates, you want to get around them and you want to make sure you do what you can to help. That goes within the dressing room environment and away from the game as well - you just want to do what you can to help out really."

Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum were aligned in their post-match analysis of last week's innings defeat at Lord's, insisting it was no cause to doubt the blueprint which allowed them to record four thrilling victories earlier in the summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes told Mel Jones that defeat to South Africa at Lord's isn't a wake-up call and hasn't dented the confidence his England side. Ben Stokes told Mel Jones that defeat to South Africa at Lord's isn't a wake-up call and hasn't dented the confidence his England side.

Both men suggested that they would be examining if there were times the team could have played more aggressively against the Proteas and Root, who banked a rare double failure in that match, is happy to follow their lead.

"Even though the result didn't necessarily go how we wanted it to and we didn't play as well as we could, that doesn't change anything," Root added. "That's been made very clear to the group.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Head coach, Brendon McCullum isn't panicking after seeing England lose to South Africa in the first Test at Lord's Head coach, Brendon McCullum isn't panicking after seeing England lose to South Africa in the first Test at Lord's

"If anything it's an opportunity for us to come out and play with more intent. It's just another opportunity to get back to how well we were playing in those first four Test matches.

"It's about really committing to how we want to go about things and having full trust and belief in it. It's a great chance to get our teeth into it this week and show people what we can do."

Watch England's Test series with South Africa live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the second Test begins on Thursday from 10am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.