Sir Andrew Strauss' English cricket high-performance review recommends reduction to county cricket schedule
The document states that "this review has not looked at, and will not seek to change, the number of first-class counties"; the current mark of 14 first-class fixtures is set to remain in 2023 while consensus is sought, but shrinking the domestic schedule said to be a priority
Last Updated: 26/08/22 1:34pm
A slimmed-down top division in the County Championship and a reduction in overall playing days are among the initial recommendations of Sir Andrew Strauss' high-performance review into English cricket.
On Friday, Strauss made public the consultation document his review sent to the first-class counties on Thursday evening. The document states early on, that "this review has not looked at, and will not seek to change, the number of first-class counties".
The current mark of 14 first-class fixtures is set to remain next season while consensus is sought, but in a blog published by the ECB, Strauss has made it clear shrinking the current domestic schedule is a priority.
Strauss, whose panel of experts for the review includes Sir Dave Brailsford, Dan Ashworth and current director of England men's cricket Rob Key, wrote: "Initial options for the game to discuss include a revamped 50-over competition and a smaller LV= Insurance County Championship top division to ensure higher standards and more intense best v best red-ball cricket.
- Strauss hopes English cricket can 'come together' over domestic changes
- Cut number of Test teams? Axe the 50-over game? Cricket's schedule conundrum
- Live cricket on Sky Sports | Sky Sports Cricket on YouTube
"Our research shows that the first-class counties play a higher volume of cricket compared to the rest of the world, while feedback from players is that a reduction in the amount of men's domestic cricket played is essential.
"We have made our initial proposals and findings and now it will be for the first-class counties to make any decisions over domestic structures - all we can do is provide them with informed recommendations.
"We want a thriving and future-proofed men's domestic game, in which all 18 first-class counties are established at the heart of our ambitions."
The review, led by the former England captain and director of men's cricket, has been conducting a broad assessment of the men's game, prompted in part by the team's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia in last winter's Ashes.
In terms of the national side, Strauss added he was keen to make England men's central contracts "multi-year", with a higher allocation to those who play more than one format as the game contents with a bloated international calendar and the lure of franchise white-ball tournaments around the world.
Strauss added: "From an England perspective the proposals look at how we could evolve central contracts to offer more security to our high-profile players and better reflect the changing dynamics in the world game."
Also among the recommendations is a proposed move for the domestic 50-over competition - currently played at the same time as The Hundred - to the start of the season, "with a smaller group stage and emphasis on knockouts".
There is a wish for a greater emphasis to be placed on England Lions' red-ball cricket, as well as North v South red-ball fixtures in the UAE before the season begins to expose players of potential to overseas conditions.