Liam Livingstone taken with first pick of Big Bash League draft by Melbourne Renegades

Liam Livingstone was taken with the first pick of the inaugural Big Bash League draft as Melbourne Renegades landed the big-hitting England batsman.

The Renegades were awarded the number one pick after a weighted lottery and opted for the England, Lancashire and Birmingham Phoenix batter.

There was further England interest in the first round, as wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings went to Brisbane Heat with the fourth pick, Chris Jordan to Sydney Sixers with the fifth and David Willey snapped up by Sydney Thunder with the seventh.

Liam Livingstone hit England's fastest-ever ODI fifty, off just 17 balls, earlier this summer against the Netherlands.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was taken second overall, behind Livingstone, by Adelaide Strikers, while New Zealand left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult (Melbourne Stars) and Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan (Hobart Hurricanes) completed the first round.

As first-round picks, England's Livingstone, Billings, Jordan and Willey are set to earn close to a reported £200,000 for playing in this season's BBL.

Liam Livingstone leaves a hole in the wall after smashing a huge six!

Later on in the draft, English batters Joe Clarke (Stars), Laurie Evans (Perth Scorchers), James Vince (Sixers) and Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) were taken in the second round, with Phil Salt (Scorchers) in the third.

Warwickshire batter Adam Hose was also picked up in the third round by the Strikers and Lancashire left-arm seamer Luke Wood by the Stars.

The 2022/23 Big Bash League season will be broadcast live on Sky Sports later this year.