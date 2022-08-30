The Hundred: Matthew Wade hits 81 as Birmingham Phoenix pull off dramatic last-ball victory over London Spirit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of The Hundred clash between London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix Highlights of The Hundred clash between London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix

Matthew Wade hit a superb 81 runs as Birmingham Phoenix claimed an incredible last-ball victory over London Spirit in The Hundred at Lord's.

Story of the match

Matthew Wade was the anchor in what was a dramatic chase, as Phoenix saw openers Will Smeed and Sol Budinger dismissed for just a single run between them after being set a target of 140 to chase down.

Wade then came in and managed 81 runs off 42 balls, including 13 boundaries before captain Moeen Ali was dismissed for 11.

In the first innings, Ravi Bopara displayed his artistry with a stunning knock of 45 off just 20 balls – with a quarter of those going for six – and it was he who took the catch which ended Wade's innings.

At that point, the match could have gone either way but Phoenix bravely chased down the total, consistently finding the runs they needed at just the right time, and were left needing two runs from the final ball to win, while a single would've seen the match end as a tie.

At that point, Brad Wheal picked the worst possible moment to bowl a wide and then Tanveer Sangha took advantage, striking for the single which gave the Phoenix a dramatic final-ball victory.

The win means Birmingham Phoenix move into the final play-off place, but their net run rate means it will require the highly unlikely event of a tie between Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles tomorrow.

London Spirit on the other hand, have already secured a place in The Eliminator game and finish the group section with five wins and three defeats.

Match Hero, Matthew Wade (81 off 42 balls, 11x4, 2x6)

Birmingham Phoenix's Matthew Wade said: "It was an interesting game, obviously, we were going out to chase the score in the 72 or 73 balls that we needed and things didn't go to plan at the start so at the halfway, we kind of reeled it back and just tried to go for the win in the end and so it's nice to be on the winning end of one again and we do a run down tomorrow and see how it goes.

"We bowled really, really well obviously, Ravi (Bopara) came in and took his shot with the short boundary and hit some really nice balls, so at the halfway, it was chase the score in the 72 balls and 73 balls that we needed in and when you lose early wickets, it kind of got a little bit harder there towards the end. My plan was to target the shorter boundary.

"That little bit shorter [type] of a game has been something that I've really, really enjoyed and something that I think all countries can kind of look at if they're trying to change. I think just to strip it back to the 100 balls, it feels more like a T-20 game just a little bit faster, which is everything that the players want. I think we just need to wait and hope, as I said that the rain might come tomorrow or draw."

Morgan: Atmosphere similar to an international game

London Spirit skipper Eoin Morgan said: Absolutely was obviously a lot of dynamics within the game. Both sides looking to win outright but probably more importantly, Birmingham looking to chase it down, I think was 75 or 76 balls if our maths was right. But what a great spectacle, I thought Matthew Wade played brilliantly. Nobody apart from [him and] Ravi Bopara really struck the ball on that wicket all night, goes to show the class of the two international cricketers, it was was exceptional.

"The atmosphere here was very similar to an international game. We played a very first game at The Oval that went down to the wire as well, that was also an international atmosphere. So it's great to see that sort of platform being created on a domestic stage.

"We've already played in a couple of tight games in group stages. We've won those games, the other games that we've lost we have actually not played well on the day. I prefer to win games like that, you actually learn more about your team during circumstances like that or today."

