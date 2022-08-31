New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme retires from international cricket

New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme has called time on his International cricket career after a string of injuries

Blackcaps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket.

De Grandhomme made the decision to bring down the curtain on an impressive international career after discussions this week with New Zealand Cricket - which has agreed to release him from his central contract.

The Zimbabwean-born Kiwi said a range of factors had played a part in his decision, not least his struggles with injury and the increasing competition for places in all three formats.

"I accept I'm not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries," said De Grandhomme.

"I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.

"I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Blackcaps since debuting in 2012 and I'm proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish."

De Grandhomme departs the international stage with an impressive record, particularly in the Test arena scoring 1,432 runs in 29 matches at an average of 38.70 alongside 49 wickets taken.

De Grandhomme said he'd cherished his time playing on the international stage and sharing in such a successful time for New Zealand cricket.

"I've loved being part of this team over the past decade and am grateful for the experiences we've shared together," he said.

"I've made many lasting friendships with team-mates, coaching staff and opponents, and will treasure the memories for the rest of my life."

De Grandhomme said he still retained a desire to play domestic cricket in New Zealand when available, and would be discussing that matter with Northern Districts cricket.

Colin De Grandhomme: Key Stats Test Matches: 29 Runs: 1432 Wickets: 49 ODIs: 45 Runs: 745 Wickets: 30 T20Is: 41 Runs: 505 Wickets: 12

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it was sad to see De Grandhomme depart the international scene, but he understood his reasons.

"Colin's been a hugely influential part of the Blackcaps and contributed to some of the team's greatest achievements," he said.

"His immense power with the bat and skills with the ball made him a real match winner and an asset to any side.

"Colin's a great team-man and we will certainly miss his character around the dressing room.

"While it's sad to see him go - we appreciate he's at a stage in his career where he's looking to head in a different direction and we respect that.

"We wish him all the best with his future and hope to see him featuring on the New Zealand domestic scene when available."