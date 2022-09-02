Jonny Bairstow: 'Freak golf injury' rules England batter out of third Test against South Africa and T20 World Cup squad

England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October after picking up a 'freak injury' playing golf.

Bairstow sustained "a lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf on Friday in Leeds, according to the ECB website. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury.

It is believed that Bairstow slipped walking to a tee box this morning, causing a fracture in his left leg. The injury could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the year, including December's tour of Pakistan.

Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to England's Test squad for the LV= Insurance Test at The Kia Oval starting next Thursday.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 going into the decisive third Test, in which Yorkshire's Harry Brook is likely to make his Test debut in Bairstow's absence.

Highlights from Jonny Bairstow's incredible hundred in the second innings of the second Test between England and New Zealand

England's managing director of men's cricket, Rob Key, had earlier on Friday announced that Bairstow would open the batting at the T20 World Cup, with England having dropped Jason Roy from the squad for the tournament.

A further announcement will be made in due course on who will now replace Bairstow in England's T20 World Cup squad.

Bairstow: 'I am gutted'

Bairstow reacted to the news in an Instagram post.

"Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/ tours in the immediate future," he wrote.

"The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning.

"I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted!

"I will be back…Jonathan Marc"