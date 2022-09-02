Eoin Morgan 'unsure' over cricket future following England retirement and Hundred exit

Eoin Morgan admits he is yet to decide on his future in cricket after his London Spirit side missed out on a place in The Hundred final on Friday night.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket as England's white-ball captain earlier this year, went for a duck in a five-wicket defeat to the Manchester Originals at The Ageas Bowl.

Besides competing in this summer's short format competition, Morgan has also spent time working with the Sky Sports Cricket punditry team.

"I'm not quite sure," he said of his plans for the immediate future. "Tournaments are a long way away next year.

"Obviously finishing this year has reflected really well on me. I've enjoyed retirement a lot, I love the pod, I love golf, I love spending more time with my family, it's been magnificent.

"But who knows next year?"

Morgan did not feature in the IPL earlier this year after being overlooked during the auction following his involvement with the Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

Morgan was joining Ian Ward, Chris Jordan and Kevin Pietersen pitchside following his team's defeat to the Originals, who were inspired by a superb 72 from Laurie Evans to kickstart their successful run chase.

Pietersen joked he had already made up his mind about his next steps.

"I think he's answered the question about next year," laughed the former England batter. "He's coming to join us in the pod, he'd rather be in the pod than win a game of cricket."