Alex Hales recalled by England for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow's injury replacement confirmed

Alex Hales has been called into England's T20 World Cup squad as Jonny Bairstow's injury replacement after a three-year exile from international cricket.

Hales has not played for England since 2019 amid off-field issues, but his form, combined with Jason Roy's struggles and Bairstow's freak golf injury has given him the chance of an international comeback.

The 33-year-old tested positive for recreational drugs in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, an incident which then-white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said resulted in "a complete breakdown in trust".

Alex Hales: Best T20I innings for England 116* 27th March 2014 vs Sri Lanka 99 24th June 2012 vs West Indies 94 31st August 2013 vs Australia 80* 15th February 2013 vs New Zealand 68 27th September 2012 vs New Zealand

However, the Nottinghamshire right-hander will now form part of the squad heading to Australia in October for the ICC T20 World Cup, along with the preceding IT20 tour of Pakistan and the three-match series against the World Cup hosts.

England men's director of cricket Rob Key had previously stated the door was open for Hales to make his return, with his past transgressions now forgotten.

"I spoke to Alex Hales, he rang me actually, and he argued why he wasn't there and I think that's quite right too," Key said after the initial England T20 squad had been announced. "I much prefer when these people pick up the phone and say, 'come on then, why wasn't I there?'

"I have a huge amount of respect for that as opposed to people who go behind the scenes moaning about why they've not been picked.

Updated England ICC T20 World Cup squad Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham). Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex).

Updated England squad for IT20 tour of Pakistan Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire, vice-captain), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham).

"I've said on a number of occasions that I feel Alex Hales has served his time for his misdemeanours. Now it's on form, selection, and whether we feel they are the best person to go out there."

Morgan: Hales' quality never a question

For Morgan, Hales' ability has never been up for debate. Rather, it has always been a matter of trust.

"There's one thing about Alex, his quality has never been a question," said Morgan. "It's whether the team would like him in the side, or captains can trust him, or the coach, or the selectors.

"Rob Key said he is available for selection, so that means he goes into a pool of players with the likes of Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Will Smeed, that sort of calibre of player.

"But there's no doubt he's extremely destructive and a match-winner."

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain said Hales would now get in his England team.

"I try and pick people on their ability as a cricketer really," said Nasser. "He did the crime, he served his time, forgive, move on.

"He gets in that long line that Eoin mentioned. It's a bit easier for him now because there is no Morgan, there is no (Ben) Stokes in 50-over cricket. There are a couple of opportunities.

"But obviously at the top of the order you do have Will Jacks, you do have Jason Roy, you do have Phil Salt, you do have Will Smeed.

"But you cannot tell me from what we've seen in domestic franchises around the world that Alex Hales is not a serious cricketer.

"Try and pick your best side. But they may know something else. That inner core of senior players may not want him."

The T20 World Cup is live on Sky Sports this October.