England vs South Africa: Day one of series-deciding third Test washed out

Day one of the series-deciding third Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval was abandoned due to persistent rain.

After a number of pitch inspections, the rain returned and the umpires made the decision to officially draw matters to a close at 4.45pm local time.

The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again.

Prior to that, England won the toss and Ben Stokes chose to stick to the tactic that has served his side so well this summer and bowl first.

Harry Brook was presented with his first Test cap by fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root as he replaced the injured Jonny Bairstow in the only change to the XI that won so convincingly at Emirates Old Trafford.

James Anderson was also presented with his 175th Test cap by former team-mate Marcus Trescothick.

Meanwhile, South Africa made four changes to their team. Rassie van der Dussen is out with a fractured finger, Lungi Ngidi has a niggle and Aiden Markram and Simon Harmer also missed out.

Batters Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zonzo and all-rounder Wiann Mulder came in, with left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen also recalled.

