Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

Sam Drury

@SamDrury11

England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win

England end day four on 97-0, needing another 33 to beat South Africa in the third Test and claim a 2-1 series win; Zak Crawley hit 57no in unbroken stand with Alex Lees; Stuart Broad moved past Glenn McGrath on list of Test leading wicket-takers as South Africa were 169 all out

Last Updated: 11/09/22 6:51pm

Zak Crawley made his first Test half-century of the summer to put England on the brink of victory
Zak Crawley made his first Test half-century of the summer to put England on the brink of victory

England are closing in on a series victory over South Africa after a classy half-century from Zak Crawley left them needing only 33 more runs to win the third Test.

Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps.

After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.

Captain Ben Stokes (3-39) and James Anderson (2-27) also played key roles with the ball before Crawley and Lees set about knocking off the runs.

In a mere 17 overs, they surged to within touching distance of their target before bad light brought the play to a close to the frustration of fans and players alike.

Also See:

More to follow...

Watch day five of the third Test between England and South Africa from 10.15am, Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket. Play begins at 11am.

Trending

©2022 Sky UK