England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win

Zak Crawley made his first Test half-century of the summer to put England on the brink of victory

England are closing in on a series victory over South Africa after a classy half-century from Zak Crawley left them needing only 33 more runs to win the third Test.

Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps.

After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.

Captain Ben Stokes (3-39) and James Anderson (2-27) also played key roles with the ball before Crawley and Lees set about knocking off the runs.

In a mere 17 overs, they surged to within touching distance of their target before bad light brought the play to a close to the frustration of fans and players alike.

More to follow...

Watch day five of the third Test between England and South Africa from 10.15am, Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket. Play begins at 11am.