Amy Jones: Stand-in England captain thanks team-mates for support ahead of second T20 against India

Amy Jones and England are aiming to seal a series victory against India on Tuesday

Amy Jones admits captaincy does not come naturally but says she has settled into the role of leading England as they aim to secure a series victory over India on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the T20 series against the tourists in the absence of Nat Sciver, who was originally due to continue standing in for the injured Heather Knight before withdrawing from these matches and the upcoming one-day international series against India.

Jones already had captaincy experience from leading Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021, yet she was quick to praise her team-mates for helping her overcome the nerves of leading the national team in Saturday's series-opening nine-wicket win.

England vs India Live on

"It was definitely a challenge, and I was very nervous for a couple of days leading up to it," Jones said ahead of the second match of the series in Derby, which is live on Sky Sports.

"There was a lot of thinking and it's quite hard to switch off, but now having played the first one I can relax a bit and know we can get through a game. With the girls helping, it was so much easier.

"It's definitely not something I've been gunning for, but when I was having chats with Nat getting a inkling she might be going home, we had a conversation saying 'It could be you, Amy' and it was quite daunting.

"When it comes to being vocal, speaking in front of the group and management in the game, it's all pretty new to me. They know it's not natural to me, but everyone has been really supportive and helped wherever they can. I'd go as far as to say I enjoyed it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the first IT20 between England and India in Durham. The best of the action from the first IT20 between England and India in Durham.

Sciver's withdrawal for mental health reasons left England without three of their most experienced players, with Knight still recovering from surgery on a hip injury and experienced bowler Katherine Brunt rested for the matches against India.

Jones and the squad are fully supportive of the 30-year-old's decision to prioritise her wellbeing over the team.

"She's one of my closest friends as well as my team-mate," Jones said. "Her first couple of days in Durham she obviously wasn't herself.

"When she, with the help of our support staff, decided that she shouldn't be there it was almost a relief for me as a friend she was going to go back home and get herself right before she joins back up with us.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Amy Jones says her team made a confident start to their IT20 series against India. England captain Amy Jones says her team made a confident start to their IT20 series against India.

"It was definitely the right decision for her, and everyone is right behind her."

Victory over India in Derby would make certain of a series victory and stand England in good stead as they continue their preparations for next February's Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

It would atone for a four-run defeat to the same opponents in the semi-finals of this year's Commonwealth Games too, while Jones would see it as an achievement for the newer members of the England squad.

"It would be impressive," Jones said. "Leading into this, missing three key players for us, it would have been easy for us to go into our shell in that first game.

"I think the way the girls came out, even just around in the field like helping me deciding who to bowl and everyone is in the right fielding positions, it felt like everyone stood up in a time where we could have gone the other way."