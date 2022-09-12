Mark Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20I World Cup

Mark Boucher took over as South Africa men's head coach in 2019 and will leave his role at the end of the T20I World Cup in Australia (Getty Images)

Cricket South Africa has announced men's head coach Mark Boucher will step down from his role at the conclusion of the T20I World Cup in Australia.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of South Africa's Test series against England, which England won 2-1, the organisation confirmed Boucher had resigned from his role.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In the statement, it read: "Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives.

"While Cricket SA greatly regrets that Mr Boucher is unable to see out the term of his contract, it respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours."

Boucher took over South Africa's men's side in 2019 and has helped lead the side to some memorable victories, including a 2-1 Test series win over India earlier this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day five of the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval Highlights from day five of the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval

Before heading to the World Cup, Boucher's last series will be a white-ball tour of India from September 28. In the World Cup, they are grouped alongside Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

South Africa's director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe said: "We are deeply saddened by Mark's decision to leave us but we also understand and respect his wishes.

"He is a Proteas legend and has done so much for the game in our country, both on the field and over the last three years off it, which we highly appreciate.

"He has built a sound platform for South Africa to flourish in all three formats and I'm sure we will see the results of that at the T20 World Cup next month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the last wicket fall as South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's Watch the last wicket fall as South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's

"He has a settled squad already, one that is growing in confidence, and we look forward to watching them in their important series in India before they head to Australia."

A successor to Boucher will be announced in due course.

McCullum: We knew the size of the challenge

England's new white ball head coach Brendon McCullum hailed his England side and skipper Ben Stokes after they secured a 2-1 series win over South Africa.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendon McCullum reflects on England's successful Test summer and the impact captain Ben Stokes has played in it Brendon McCullum reflects on England's successful Test summer and the impact captain Ben Stokes has played in it

England took just 25 minutes on day five to seal a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third Test at the Kia Oval, with the win continuing England's remarkable turnaround in Test cricket under the leadership of McCullum and Stokes.

"It's fantastic. You start the summer off and you have huge aspirations, but you know the challenges you're going to meet," McCullum told Sky Sports after victory.

"New Zealand were the world Test champions, India were red-hot when we came up against them, and South Africa were top of the world Test Championship as well, so we knew the size of the challenge.

"For us, it was a matter of trying to bring a bit of enjoyment back, try and bring the fans in to make sure they're enjoying Test cricket, and hopefully provide a bit more relevance to a game which has probably been under a little bit of pressure of late.

"That was the big goal and it will continue to be so moving forward."