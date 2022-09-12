County championship round-up: Northamptonshire dominate Surrey while Sam Cook takes landmark wicket as Essex skittle Yorkshire

Emilio Gay scored his third first-class hundred for Northamptonshire against Surrey

Emilio Gay scored a fine century as Northamptonshire dominated LV=Insurance County Championship title-chasing Surrey on day one.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week was marked with a minute's silence and the national anthem before play across the country.

Opening batter Gay was fantastic in his 145, his third first-class century and second of the season, as he helped his side seamlessly score 249 for four having been stuck in to bat.

He was joined in a 77-run first-wicket partnership by Will Young and a 155-run fourth-wicket stand by Rob Keogh, with a Kemar Roach and Dan Worrall-induced wobble in between.

Keogh ended the day on an effortless 75 not out but was outshone by Gay's personal best.

200 first-class wickets for Cook as Essex bowl Yorkshire out

Sam Cook reached 200 first-class career wickets in record-breaking fashion as Essex bowled Yorkshire out for 134 during a bowler-friendly opening day at Headingley.

In returning an excellent three for 31 from 15 overs, the 25-year-old England Lions seamer became the first English bowler in more than half a century to bring up the double hundred at an average under 20.

Cook, whose 201 wickets have come at 19.56 apiece, achieved a feat last secured by Derbyshire's Alan Ward in 1971 and took advantage of helpful conditions to vindicate captain Tom Westley's decision to bowl first at the start of the two counties' 12th match of 14 in Division One.

He was ably backed up by fellow seamer Shane Snater's three for 39, while Jamie Porter and Ben Allison claimed two wickets apiece as the hosts were bowled out just before tea, George Hill top-scoring with 36.

There was no play possible beyond tea, taken at 3pm, due to rain, with Essex's innings not starting.

Sam Cook playing in The Hundred earlier this month

Somerset fight back against Warwickshire

Lewis Gregory's defiant half-century underpinned Somerset's dogged fightback on a weather-affected opening day of their relegation battle with Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

After choosing to bat on a slow, turning pitch, the visitors closed on 182 for eight with Gregory unbeaten on 60 from 93 balls, which included four fours and four sixes, having supervised an impressive recovery from a parlous 82 for seven.

Somerset were in deep trouble after Mohammed Siraj got among the wickets on his Warwickshire debut, taking four for 54. But Gregory batted with great determination and nous to add 58 with Josh Davey for the eighth wicket and an unbroken 42 with Sajid Khan for the ninth.

His work meant that this crucial match between the two sides currently straddling the Division One relegation line ended a truncated first day, when 40 overs were lost to rain and bad light, pretty much even.

Lewis Gregory during the Men's Hundred Final at Lord's

Harris bowls Glamorgan back into contention against Middlesex

Glamorgan bowler James Harris returned to haunt his former team-mates as he bowled his side back into contention on day one of their Division Two clash with fellow promotion contenders Middlesex at Lord's.

With Middlesex 90 for one in reply to the visitors' 214 all out, Harris produced a burst of three for no runs in nine balls from the Nursery End, reducing the hosts to 92 for four and evoking memories of his greatest ever spell of nine for 34 against Durham at the home of cricket in 2015.

Mark Stoneman witnessed the carnage from the other end to remain unbeaten on 72 with Middlesex 132 for four when bad light ended play four overs before the scheduled close.

Earlier Chris Cooke was the mainstay of Glamorgan's innings with 52, Ryan Higgins taking four for 59 in his first game since returning to the county from Gloucestershire and John Simpson taking five catches behind the stumps.

Worcestershire keep slim promotions hopes alive against Sussex

Joe Leach took his 400th first-class wicket as Worcestershire dominated Sussex on day one at Hove to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.

The Pears realistically need to win all three remaining Division Two games and put themselves in a strong position after dismissing Sussex for 220, with Leach claiming four for 37.

That modest total represented a recovery by Sussex who had been 23 for five before half-centuries by Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles and Jack Carson revived them.

But the pitch held few terrors for Worcestershire's openers Ed Pollock and Jake Libby, who posted 87 without loss before bad light ended play six overs early.

Leicestershire and Durham frustrated by weather

Leicestershire and Durham had the rare experience of being frustrated by the weather on day one at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

Only 22 overs were possible before rain forced the players off the field for an early lunch just after midday, with Leicestershire 97 for two, debutant Sol Budinger on 63 not out - despite having to change his bat after Ben Raine knocked a chunk out of it with the first ball of the day.