Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now."

Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.

Edwards is currently coach of Southern Brave in the Hundred, Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and will lead Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League this winter.

She had been considered the favourite to replace Lisa Keightley with England once she departs at the end of the summer, but the 42-year-old thinks the role might be too soon for her.

"I don't really think it's for me right now," Edwards told Sky Sports during England's T20 series-clinching win over India on Thursday.

"I'm heading to Sydney in a couple of weeks to coach out there and to be fair, I'm really happy doing what I'm doing. So I'll probably speak to someone in the next couple of weeks."

She added: "It just feels at the moment potentially that I've got the best of everything and I'm enjoying what I'm doing. And I think that's really important to me right now. And I guess I've got quite a long time to coach England and I'm still quite young - well I think I am.

"I think a big part of my planning was to go to the Big Bash and do a team out there and that felt like it was part of my process to go into international cricket, and that's still the plan, if I'm honest."

Keightley announced in August that she will leave her post as England coach after three years in role following India's tour of England, which ends with the last of three ODIs at Lord's on September 24.

"The England job came up quicker than I thought. I wasn't expecting it to be coming up right now," Edwards added. "So, yeah, I've not totally ruled it out. But I guess I've got other things to concentrate on right now.

"I feel like I'm really developing and so, yeah, I'd probably need someone to contact me and talk to me about it. But I'm definitely sort of happy where I am and I'll continue to do what I'm doing."