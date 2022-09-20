Alex Hales stars on comeback as England win T20I series opener on return to Pakistan

Alex Hales scored a half-century on his return to international cricket as England marked their first match in Pakistan for 17 years with a six-wicket T20 victory over the hosts.

With Karachi hosting England's first match in Pakistan since 2005, an excellent opening partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (68) and captain Babar Azam (31) thrilled the home crowd, before England hit back through Adil Rashid (2-27) and debutant Luke Wood (3-24) to limit them to 158-7.

England then made a strong start to their run chase as Hales (53) anchored the innings, but regular Pakistan wickets ensured the game remained tense until Harry Brook (42 not out) produced a thrilling cameo to see the tourists home with four balls to spare.

The victory gives England an early advantage in the seven-match series, as they seek to find form ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The return of Hales, who hadn't played international cricket for three years after being exiled over off-field issues, added another alternative look to an England side developing a new profile under head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler, who were both appointed during the summer.

Moeen Ali captained England in the absence of Buttler, who is expected to return from a calf injury later in the series, with several other notable names, including Test captain Ben Stokes, left at home to rest ahead of the World Cup.

"I thought we were outstanding throughout," Moeen said.

"They got a great start. We pulled the game back really well in the middle period, and at the death in particular we were fantastic, and a lot of praise to the bowlers because they actually set the game up for our batters.

"On a difficult surface, I thought we played really, really well. We chased and timed it perfectly."

Pakistan stutter after strong start

England's long-awaited return to Pakistan was delayed when last year's planned tour was cancelled at short notice due to security concerns, but with two extra T20Is added to the original schedule, the excitement in the crowd was evident at the toss as loud cheers greeted Moeen and Babar in the middle, with England's stand-in skipper choosing to bowl after winning the toss.

Pakistan had come into the series with questions over their opening partnership, but Rizwan and Babar quickly answered their critics, and gave the spectators further cause for excitement.

It was the Pakistan skipper who got off to a quick start, hitting Willey and Curran for boundaries in each of the opening overs.

Rizwan would then join in, scoring boundaries off successive Willey balls in the following over as the hosts signalled their intent on what appeared to be a batter-friendly wicket.

Even the introduction of England's spin duo Moeen and Rashid initially failed to slow Pakistan, with Rizwan bringing up his half-century by smashing the first maximum of the innings off the England captain.

However, the first wicket would soon follow, with Rashid proving his worth once more as he bowled Babar with a brilliant googly that totally deceived the Pakistan skipper.

From there, Pakistan would never regain momentum, as England limited their run rate and took regular wickets.

Curran had Haider Ali caught on the boundary by Willey, before Moeen had Rizwan stumped by Salt. Rashid then took his second wicket as T20I debutant Shan Masood was caught attempting a reverse sweep.

Lancashire left-armer Wood then finished the job, bowling Mohammad Nawaz for his first international wicket, before having Ishtikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah caught.

It was only Ali, who took for 1-23 from his two overs, and Willey, who went for 41 from his four, who took any significant punishment from the Pakistan batters. Curran (1-30) and Gleeson 0-13) were both able to limit scoring opportunities.

Brilliant Brook sees England home

While all the attention was on the returning Hales, it was his opening partner Phil Salt who got England off to a fast start as they chased what appeared to be a relatively modest target on a ground that is known for being batting-friendly.

Despite not showing much of the brutality that has marked some of his finest international innings, Hales kept calm as Salt (10), Dawid Malan (20) and Ben Duckett (21) were dismissed to keep Pakistan in touch.

There was a little bit of fortune too, as he was put down twice by Pakistan. First Usman Qadir dropped a hugely difficult caught and bowled chance with Hales on 24, before Shan Masood floored a much easier opportunity on the boundary off the same bowler.

Harry Brook saw England to victory after Hales departed

While Hales' half-century on his return was undoubtedly a great comeback story, there was no doubt that Brook was England's most impressive batter on the day.

The 23-year-old Yorkshire arrived at the crease with Hales having just been dropped by Pakistan and struggling for fluidity. The required run rate initially continued to rise as both Brook and Hales largely accepted working singles from Pakistan's spinners.

The turning point came in the 15th over, as Brook played a brilliant ramp shot to send Shahnawaz Dahani's delivery over short fine leg for a boundary. With Babar forced to adjust his field, Brook then edged a full toss through the newly vacant third man for another four, before Hales sealed a fine over for England with a boundary down the ground.

There was a similar pattern the following over, as Brook struck two more boundaries - the second a stunning check drive over mid-off - to put England on the brink of victory.

Hales was caught off Haris Rauf as he attempted to accelerate to the target, but the result was never in doubt at that point, with Brook's seventh boundary appropriately sealing the win.

What's next?

The seven-match series continues at the same venue on Thursday, with live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket once more from 3pm.

Before then, there's live cricket on Sky Sports on Wednesday as England's women's team face India on Wednesday in the second match of their ODI series.

India won the first game of the three-match contest on Sunday, with a possible decider set to take place at Lord's on Saturday.