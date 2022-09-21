England vs India: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten century sets up ODI series-clinching win for tourists

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out all the boundaries in Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational innings of 143 not out for India against England. Check out all the boundaries in Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational innings of 143 not out for India against England.

India sealed a one-day international series win over England as captain Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant unbeaten century set up an 88-run victory at Canterbury.

Kaur's stunning 143 not out helped her side post 333-5 after being put in to bat, before England were all out for 245 to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of Saturday's series finale at Lord's.

The defeat hands England a first standalone home ODI series defeat since 2007 and represents a major scalp for Kaur's side.

The India captain paced her innings perfectly, steadily accelerating to reach 100 runs from as many balls, before smashing 43 from 11 deliveries to put the tourists in a commanding position.

Kaur was supported by opener Smriti Mandhana (40) and a first ODI half-century from Harleen Doel, as England's bowlers took some extreme punishment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After making a century with the bat, Harmanpreet Kaur's day gets even better as she runs out England's Tammy Beaumont. After making a century with the bat, Harmanpreet Kaur's day gets even better as she runs out England's Tammy Beaumont.

Lauren Bell briefly set the record for the most expensive figures by an England bowler in ODI as she finished with 1-79, before debutant Freya Kemp, who went for 26 runs from an 11-ball over, ended with 1-82.

England came out with a positive batting mindset as they attempted what would have been a record chase, but the loss of three early wickets, two of which were claimed by Renuka Singh Thakur (4-57), made an already challenging task near impossible.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out all of Danni Wyatt's boundaries as she reached her half-century in the 2nd ODI against India. Check out all of Danni Wyatt's boundaries as she reached her half-century in the 2nd ODI against India.

Alice Capsey, who had missed the final 20 overs of India's innings after suffering a finger injury, struck a spirited 39, before Danni Wyatt (65) and captain Amy Jones (39) put up England's final defence.

Wyatt's dismissal triggered the loss of four wickets for just 16 runs before India eventually sealed a victory that leaves the tourists heading to Lord's on Saturday free to enjoy the first women's international at the ground since 2017.

More to follow...