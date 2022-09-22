Ollie Pope stars as Surrey win County Championship title after convincing victory over Yorkshire

Surrey have won the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One title after a convincing win over Yorkshire after Ollie Pope scored a masterful 136 off 131 deliveries on day one.

Surrey's victory on day three at The Oval clinched the county's second title in five years - and 21st overall - as rivals Hampshire, who needed a win to stay in the Championship race, lost by 77 runs to Kent.

Needing just 55 runs to win in the second innings, openers Rory Burns and Ryan Patel secured the title for Surrey in just six overs.

Earlier on day three, Surrey had bowled out Yorkshire for 208 runs, after they enforced the follow-on.

Starting the day on 89-2, Yorkshire lost four wickets before lunch and could only make 58 runs after lunch.

Daniel Worrall was the pick of the bowlers for Surrey, finishing with figures of 4-61, while Kemar Roach and Jamie Overton both took two wickets a piece.

Adam Lyth and Dom Bess were out in their 40s, but Surrey were superior throughout the Test match.

Pope in the runs on home soil again

England's Pope was in the runs again, scoring 136 in the first innings to help Surrey set a good score of 333.

Surrey were in a precarious position when he came to the crease with the score at 82-3 and by the time Jordan Clarke entered the fray, Surrey were 136-6.

But a seventh-wicket partnership between Pope and Clarke, who was bowled on 55, took Surrey to near 300.

Chasing 333, Surrey bowlers were relentless and had taken four wickets within 30 overs.

A half-century by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and 45 not out by captain Jonathan Tattersall were not enough, as Yorkshire were all out for 179.

Thomas Lawes finished with 4-31, as Surrey captain Burns enforced the follow-on.

It was a similar story in the second innings for Yorkshire, who could only set Surrey 55 runs to win.

Knowing a win would be enough to secure the title, Burns and Patel made easy work of the total.

Hampshire flatter to deceive against Kent

Hampshire's title hopes were ended by Kent, who ran out winners by 77 runs inside three days at the Ageas Bowl.

Victory boosted Kent's Division One survival hopes and condemned Gloucestershire to relegation.

James Fuller hit 78 not out and James Vince 73 for Hampshire, but they were bowled out for 300.

Hampshire had won five of their previous six home matches, the other a rain-hit draw against Lancashire in April.