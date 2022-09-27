Joe Root backs 'dangerous' England to keep moving forward after much-improved Test summer

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root reflects on England's successful summer and how having Ben Stokes appointed as the new captain has given Root some freedom and less pressure. Joe Root reflects on England's successful summer and how having Ben Stokes appointed as the new captain has given Root some freedom and less pressure.

Joe Root has backed Ben Stokes to lead England to more Test success and believes their new aggressive style in recent months has made them a threat to any team.

England have won six of their seven Test matches since Root stepped down as captain in the spring, with the new leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum guiding them to series victories over New Zealand and South Africa.

Root played a key role in all four matches where they chased down a fourth-innings target of 275 to win, seeing them complete a series sweep against the Kiwis and a final-Test victory against India, having only won one of their previous 17 matches with him as captain.

England also bounced back from a heavy defeat in the opening Test against South Africa to win their final two matches of the summer, with Root hoping to extend that winning streak this December in Pakistan.

"It has been great fun," Root told Sky Sports News about England's summer. "I thoroughly enjoyed this year as much as probably any I have in international cricket since I've been playing, in terms of Test cricket in particular.

"Hopefully we can go from strength to strength from here and keep moving forward as a team, but we've done things this year that not many Test teams have been able to achieve.

"The challenge for us now is to keep going for it, keep trying to explore new areas in the format and see how far we can take it.

"You feel like you can win games from anywhere when you're playing like this. I think that's the most exciting thing and makes us such a dangerous team to play against.

"It would be really exciting to try and do it in different conditions and see where we go this winter, where we go abroad onto different surfaces in different parts of the world. It's an exciting time for the team."

England's Test side have a three-match series in Pakistan this December ahead of two Tests against New Zealand in February, with Root enjoying his different role within the England set-up.

"It was a tough last couple of years, but I think we've got to look forward as a team - I certainly have," Root added. "I'm really excited just to get my teeth into trying to score as many runs as I can for Ben [Stokes] and the team and see where we can get to as a side.

"As an experienced player in the team I've still got a role in leading in a different capacity, helping with some of the younger batters and younger guys and hopefully that will benefit us as well.

"I'm really excited [for Pakistan]. I've never been before. When you look at some of the games that have been there in the last couple of years, the teams touring there, it has looked great so really looking forward to getting out there.

"I'm really excited to do something different. Having played the game for 10 years in international cricket, to now get the opportunity to play there is a really exciting chance."

