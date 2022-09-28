Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the fifth T20 match between England and Pakistan Highlights of the fifth T20 match between England and Pakistan

Despite a half-century from Moeen Ali, England fell six runs short in the run chase as Pakistan took a 3-2 lead in the seven-match T20 series.

After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20.

In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.

England needed 15 from the last six balls and despite Moeen hitting Jamal for six to reduce it to eight needed off three, the England stand-in skipper was unable to get the next two yorkers away, leaving David Willey needing to hit six off the last ball to force a tie.

Pakistan could secure the series in the next match on Friday while England must win to take it to a decider.

Live International T20 Cricket Live on

Poor powerplay costs England

England would have been confident they could chase down the low total, but a combination of poor shot choices and good bowling at the start of the innings meant England fell behind the required rate.

Missing the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone, England's top order misfired for a second consecutive game.

Both openers fell cheaply, with Alex Hales slashing Mohammad Nawaz to backward point and Phil Salt pulling Haris Rauf to deep mid-wicket.

Ben Duckett appeared to have a response, scoring two fours from his first four deliveries, but he was out for 10 to the bowling of Mohammad Wasim.

Dawid Malan has failed to find his rhythm so far in the series and was trapped lbw after Harry Brook, England's leading run scorer in this series, played around a straight one from Shadab Khan and fell lbw after a DRS review.

Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, returning to international cricket after six months out, were out for low scores.

Moeen took the game to the last over and despite hitting four sixes in his 50 not out, England fell short again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Moeen Ali was left feeling disappointed after his team weren't able to chase down Pakistan's target of 146 England captain Moeen Ali was left feeling disappointed after his team weren't able to chase down Pakistan's target of 146

Wood stars as England trouble Pakistan with short ball

Mark Wood was recalled to the side after he was rested in the fourth T20 and his fierce pace troubled the batsman again, finishing with figures of 3-20.

Babar Azam, Haider Ali and Asif Ali all fell to Wood, who troubled Pakistan with his speed, accuracy and short ball.

Mohammad Rizwan top scored for Pakistan, with 63, his fourth half-century of the series, after he was dropped on nine by Hales.

However, two run outs and wickets from Wood, Willey, Curran and Woakes prevented the innings from building any momentum.

Woakes, who made his first international appearance since March, took the final wicket in the 19th over.

Barber top-edged a Wood bouncer in the third over to mid-wicket, before Rizwan was dropped by Hales on nine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Mark Wood was on superb bowling form against Pakistan, picking up three wickets for just 20 runs England's Mark Wood was on superb bowling form against Pakistan, picking up three wickets for just 20 runs

But the bowler responded well, taking the wicket of Shan Masood, who got a ramp shot wrong and a thick edge took the ball in the air to Wood for an easy catch.

Wood was back into the attack in the eighth over and almost immediately took a wicket, with Haider skying an easy catch up to Wood.

Rizwan continued to score runs but England found little resistance at the other end.

Iftikhar Ahmed played well before he chopped Willey to point and Asif Ali was bowled by a swinging leg-stump yorker by Wood.

Two run-outs in five balls added further misery to Pakistan, with England wrapping up the Pakistan innings with three wickets in the 19th over.

Buttler taking cautious approach ahead of World Cup

England are missing some key players in Pakistan, including captain Buttler who has been injured.

He is in the squad but hasn't played as yet in this series and during the innings break, he provided an update on his fitness.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Jos Buttler provides an update on his fitness ahead of the upcoming men's T20 World Cup England captain Jos Buttler provides an update on his fitness ahead of the upcoming men's T20 World Cup

"I am progressing well but with the World Cup around the corner I am taking a cautious approach - running a few drinks and getting the loads up," he said.

"I feel like if it were a World Cup game I would be fit to play. If I had to, I could play."

Buttler is expected to play some part in this series ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Watch the sixth T20 between England and Pakistan live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3.30pm on Friday, September 30.