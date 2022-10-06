England to tour South Africa for three one-day internationals in January and February

The England men's cricket team will tour South Africa in January and February to play three one-day internationals, Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday.

The series is, however, set to clash with the new domestic T20 competition that South Africa are launching at the same time in early 2023, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone are all signed to teams in the tournament.

England's white-ball team are currently in Australia preparing for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, with the team's opening game against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22.

England then face Australia in three ODIs in November, before Ben Stokes' Test side tour Pakistan for three Test matches in December. The white-ball team recently won their T20 series in Pakistan 4-3 - England's first tour of the country in 17 years.

As well as the ODI series against England early in 2023, Cricket South Africa have also announced that the West Indies will tour for two Test matches in February/March, followed by a three-match ODI series and three T20s.

South Africa's Test series against the West Indies will be represent the final round of matches in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, with Dean Elgar's side - who lost 2-1 to England this summer - currently sitting second in the table.

South Africa's international summer will conclude with two ODIs against the Netherlands in March/April. These two matches are carried over from the three-match series originally scheduled in December 2021 but was curtailed due to a Covid outbreak. Rain washed out the opening game of the series.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: "CSA is thrilled to be hosting England, West Indies and the Netherlands, all worthy opponents, in what is billed to be an exciting summer of international cricket.

"As we look forward to hosting these cricketing powerhouses, we invite our fans to swell the stadiums in numbers to support the Proteas as they lock horns with the best in the world."

South Africa summer fixtures

South Africa vs England (ODIs)

First ODI, Bloemfontein - Friday, January 27

Second ODI, Bloemfontein - Sunday, January 29

Third ODI, Kimberley - Wednesday, February 1

South Africa vs West Indies (Tests)

First Test, Centurion - Tuesday, February 28 - Saturday, March 4

Second Test, Johannesburg - Wednesday, March 8 - Sunday, March 12

South Africa vs West Indies (ODIs)

First ODI, East London - Thursday, March 16

Second ODI, East London - Saturday, March 18

Third ODI, Potchefstroom - Tuesday, March 21

South Africa vs West Indies (T20s)

First T20I, Centurion - Saturday, March 25

Second T20I, Centurion - Sunday, March 26

Third T20I, Johannesburg - Tuesday, March 28

South Africa vs Netherlands (ODIs)

Second ODI, Benoi - Friday, March 31

Third ODI, Johannesburg - Sunday, April 2