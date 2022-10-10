Five cricketers reprimanded for historical social media posts, including Azeem Rafiq and Danni Wyatt

Azeem Rafiq has been reprimanded for a historical social media post

Danni Wyatt, Jack Brooks, Eve Jones, Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale have been reprimanded by the England and Wales Cricket Broad for historical social-media posts.

Cricket Discipline Commission adjudicator Chris Tickle reprimanded each of the five former or current cricketers and they will face no further action.

Wyatt, Brooks, Jones, Rafiq and Gale have each admitted the breaches.

Sky Sports News has contacted all five cricketers for a response.

England Women cricketers Wyatt and Jones' charge relates to a 'blackface' Instagram post from 2013.

Former Yorkshire bowler Rafiq and coach Gale have been reprimanded for anti-Semitic posts on Facebook and Twitter respectively.

Somerset player Brooks' charge relates to tweets directed at England's Tymal Mills and former cricketer Stewart Laudat which included racist language.

Rafiq - whose allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked cricket last year - issued an unreserved apology following the announcement of the disciplinary action, saying he remains "ashamed and embarrassed" by his post from 2011.

He tweeted: "This summer, I unequivocally accepted a charge from the ECB regarding my antisemitic social media post from 2011. You will hear no complaint from me about the CDC's decision today.

"It is deserved and I fully accept this reprimand. I want to repeat my apology to the Jewish community. I remain ashamed and embarrassed.

"I hope I have demonstrated in the past 10-11 months that I am trying to educate myself about the horrors and prejudice the Jewish community has historically - and continues - to face.

"I will keep trying and I thank the Jewish community for the forgiveness and kindness that has been shown to me so far."