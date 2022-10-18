Women's IPL approved for 2023 start | Roger Binny named new BCCI president, taking over from Sourav Ganguly

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur led Supernovas to victory what is likely to be the final edition of the Women's T20 challenge

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved a women's Indian Premier League tournament, with the inaugural edition likely to begin in March 2023.

Confirmed at the BCCI's annual general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, the tournament will reportedly feature five teams and a total of 22 matches. Each squad will be allowed 18 players, with a maximum of six from overseas. In the playing XI, a maximum of five overseas players will be allowed - four from full member countries and one from an associate nation.

According to ESPNcricinfo, it is planned that the first edition of the Women's IPL will be played after the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa and before the men's IPL season begins.

The BCCI had until now been conducting a Women's T20 challenge, which featured three teams in the most recent edition and had four matches. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur led Supernovas to a four-run win over Velocity in this year's final in May.

England's Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross played against each other in the final, each claiming two wickets but with Ecclestone victorious.

Former India Test captain Sourav Ganguly had a three-year tenure as BCCI president

The BCCI also announced at its AGM that ex-Test player Roger Binny has been elected as its new president, replacing former captain Sourav Ganguly in the role.

Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, was re-elected as secretary of the world's richest cricket board. He also heads the Asian Cricket Council.

Ganguly had a three-year tenure as president but lost the backing of key supporters. Binny was a bowling all-rounder in his playing days, appearing in 27 Tests and 72 one-day internationals for India, and was part of their 1983 World Cup winning side in England.