Pakistan could boycott 2023 50-over World Cup over India's Asia Cup stance

Pakistan could boycott the 2023 50-over World Cup in India after their rivals said they would not visit for next year's Asia Cup.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters on Tuesday India will not travel to Pakistan next year due to political tensions between the nations.

Pakistan are due to host their first Asia Cup since 2008, before India stages the World Cup in October and November later in 2023.

Shah, who is also president of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), the organisation that runs the Asia Cup, said the tournament would be staged at a neutral venue.

He said: "I am saying this as ACC president. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, the Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue. The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue."

A statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board read: "The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment the comments made by the ACC president Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue.

"The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.

"This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 - a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of its members and organise, develop and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

"The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President.

"As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter."

India and Pakistan only currently play each other in global events, with their next meeting to take place on Sunday in the group stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia.