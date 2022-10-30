T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs after chaotic finish in Brisbane

Bangladesh edged a dramatic game against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup by three runs following a remarkable final over which included two wickets and the last ball being bowled twice.

Zimbabwe needed five from the final delivery, bowled by Mossadek Hossain, to overhaul Bangladesh's total of 150-7 in Brisbane but Blessing Muzarabani failed to connect with the ball and was stumped by Tigers wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

However, as Bangladesh celebrated and players left the field, the TV umpire adjudged that Nurul had collected the ball in front of the stumps, not behind, so the ball was re-bowled with Zimbabwe having a free hit.

With just four needed this time Muzarabani once again swished at fresh air, leaving Bangladesh to celebrate their second win of the Super 12s, having beaten Netherlands and then lost to South Africa in their previous games.

Image: Taskin Ahmed took three wickets in Bangladesh's nail-biting win over Zimbabwe in Brisbane

Zimbabwe's defeat was their first of this stage, with the African team seeing their game with South Africa abandoned before they stunned Pakistan by one run in a last-ball thriller.

Zimbabwe required 16 runs from the last over against Bangladesh and were up against it when Brad Evans (2) holed out to deep midwicket second ball - but the requirement was then cut to five off two after four leg byes and a Richard Ngarava six over deep fine leg.

Ngarava was stumped fifth delivery before the staggering finish.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (71 off 55 balls) had underpinned Bangladesh's total, while Sean Williams (64) top-scored for Zimbabwe after they had stumbled to 69-5 in 11.2 overs.

Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed took 3-19, including Zimbabwe openers Wesley Mahdevere (4) and Craig Ervine (8) for single figures.

Zimbabwe will now likely have to beat Netherlands and India to make the semi-finals, while Bangladesh will probably have to defeat both India and Pakistan to make the last four.