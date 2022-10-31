England vs New Zealand: Ben Stokes will rise to the occasion, says Paul Collingwood as England look to kickstart T20 World Cup momentum

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has backed Ben Stokes to deliver a match-winning display in the crunch T20 World Cup clash with New Zealand.

After their game against Australia had to be abandoned due to bad weather on Friday, England are left needing vital wins to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

It makes victory in their clash against an in-form New Zealand side on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports from 7.30am, essential.

While Stokes has been useful with the ball and had a couple of highlight-reel moments in the field since his T20 return earlier this month, he is averaging just 10.25 with the bat in five matches.

Stokes has registered just eight runs in two innings at the World Cup, a disappointing return given he has been elevated into the top four, and he remains without a half-century in 39 T20 internationals.

Despite speculation about his chronic knee issue, England insist he is fit and available to play in his first limited-overs game against New Zealand since his star showing against them in the 2019 World Cup final.

Collingwood, also Stokes' former team-mate at Durham, pointed out the Test captain often reserves his best performances for when his side needs them most.

"The one person that you want in your team when the pressure is on is Ben Stokes," Collingwood said. "I know well that if it comes down to the crunch that you want a man like Ben Stokes walking out.

"We all know what he's capable of, and not just match-winning innings, but match-winning innings under serious amounts of pressure. It's not just the runs he makes, but it's everything else that he gives.

Image: The stage could be set for Ben Stokes to come to the fore (Photo: PA Images)

"I'm pretty confident there's an innings just around the corner, and now we're coming into the crucial part of the World Cup... You always see Ben come to the fore in those situations

"We know that if we get it right in the next four games, we've got an opportunity to win a World Cup.

"It's almost into the knockout stages now in terms of how we've got to go about our cricket. It's must-win games."

But he added: "This is why we play the game. These are the positions you want to be in, an opportunity to win a World Cup and tomorrow hopefully kickstarts our momentum."

England's bid to bounce back from their Ireland loss was thwarted by a Melbourne washout and more rain is forecast at the Gabba on Tuesday, but the worst of it could be before the sides play in the evening.

"It'll be nice to get the full 40 overs in tomorrow night. Keep our fingers crossed that we get the right conditions to be able to do that," Collingwood said.

"In World Cups, you want to see sides competing against each other, the best sides competing against each other in an equal game.

"So hopefully tomorrow night the rain stays away and we can manage to do that. The boys are very much looking forward to just getting to play some cricket."

England have an opportunity to add the T20 crown to their 50-over title and become the first side to hold both simultaneously. But much will hinge on this match against New Zealand.

After beating Ireland on Monday, Australia have joined New Zealand on five points in the group - two ahead of England - while reducing their net run-rate deficit, which will be decisive if teams finish level on points.

'You have to evolve with the game'

New Zealand's Tim Southee has been a regular presence in T20 World Cups since 2010 and is currently the format's leading international wicket-taker. He promises his team are looking forward to the challenge against England.

"It's always a great game against England and it's always played in pretty good spirit," Southee said.

"It's a game we always look forward to - England have been a great side for a long period of time, they play an exciting brand of cricket so it's always a game that we look forward to."

Southee himself has been a key influence in helping New Zealand successfully defend totals in their victories in this latest World Cup campaign.

"When you're still here after a long period of time, you must have done something right along the way. Hopefully there are many more years to go," he said.

Image: Tim Southee is looking forward to taking on England (Photo: Associated Press)

"I think the key for me is continuing to learn and looking at ways to get better, adapting your game and the older you get the more experience you have as well.

"You always have to have the mindset of wanting to improve and get better, whether that's changes of pace, looking at different variations you can bring into your game."

"I've always looked to swing the ball, that's always been something that's stayed true to me," he said.

"The way batters are playing and shots they're playing now, you have to just be not as predictable as you used to be able to.

"There was only a handful of players that used to be able to lap and reverse lap where it's almost par for the course now."

He added: "I'm probably a little bit smarter than what I was back then, [I was] a little bit wet behind the ears in those early years. I guess you have to evolve with the game and if you don't you get left behind."

Watch England vs New Zealand on Tuesday live on Sky Sports Cricket. Build-up begins at 7.30am ahead of an 8am start in Brisbane.