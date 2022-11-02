T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe's semi-final hopes all but over after defeat to Netherlands in Adelaide

Zimbabwe's hopes of making the T20 World Cup semi-finals for the first time are all but over after a damaging five-wicket defeat to Netherlands in Adelaide.

Zimbabwe could reach five points if they shock one of the tournament favourites India in Melbourne on Sunday but their current low net run-rate means they look certain to miss out on the top two even if other sides have the same points tally in Group 2.

They will be eliminated on Thursday if there is a winner between India and Bangladesh in Wednesday's second game in Adelaide and South Africa then beat Pakistan in Sydney a day later.

Zimbabwe paid the price for a disappointing batting display on what looked a good pitch, rolled for 117 in 19.2 overs with only Sikandar Raza (40 of 24) and Sean Williams (28 off 23) making double figures after captain Craig Ervine elected to bat.

Image: Paul van Meekeren took three wickets as Netherlands rolled Zimbabwe in 19.2 overs

Dutch seamer Paul Van Meekeren picked up three wickets - his first as he bowled Wesley Madhevere for one on the second over - and fellow quicks Logan van Beek, Brandon Glover and Bas de Leede two each to help tee up Netherlands' first win of the Super 12 stage, a victory that was largely clinched with the bat by Max O'Dowd (52).

Netherlands impress as they secure first Super 12 win

De Leede sported stitches under his right eye having been hit by a delivery from Haris Rauf while batting during Sunday's defeat to Pakistan in Perth, but he showed no ill-effects of that blow as he struck twice, including removing Zimbabwe top-scorer Raza, and conceded only 14 runs from four overs.

Zimbabwe's Milton Shumba had a fielding nightmare as he lost the ball and then his trousers!

Netherlands reached their target in 18 overs, with O'Dowd and Tom Cooper (32 off 29) sharing a second wicket-stand of 73 from 57 balls after the early dismissal off Stephan Myburgh (8).

Cooper's familiarity with this ground from years spent playing for South Australia in Australian domestic cricket showed as he struck two fours and a six before being caught by Madhevere at midwicket.

That scalp came at a cost for Zimbabwe with Madhevere appearing to twist his left ankle as he pouched the ball and subsequently hobbling off the field.

O'Dowd went on to complete a 45-ball, 11th T20 international fifty before he was caught at deep point, leaving De Leede to thump the winning four down the ground off Williams after after a slight Netherlands stutter with the winning line in sight.

Image: Tom Cooper impressed for Netherlands with the bat on a ground he knows well

What's next?

Netherlands' final game is against South Africa in Adelaide (midnight UK time Saturday night into Sunday morning), while Zimbabwe play India in Melbourne on Sunday (8am UK time).