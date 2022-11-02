Yorkshire County Cricket Club: Stephen Vaughan named new chief executive

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced the appointment of Stephen Vaughan as their new chief executive, while former Yorkshire and England fast bowler Darren Gough stays as the managing director of cricket on a permanent basis.

Vaughan moves across from rugby union, where he has spent the last couple of years as CEO at struggling Wasps. With the club going into administration last month, Vaughan was one of 167 immediate job losses.

A former professional footballer with Walsall, Vaughan went on to pursue a career in business and also spent seven years with Gloucester Rugby before his time at Wasps. He will officially begin in his role at Yorkshire on November 7.

Gough, meanwhile, has committed his long-term future to the club, after having put his broadcasting career on hold to take the position on an interim basis last year, with the club in crisis following the fallout from Azeem Rafiq's claims of institutional racism.

Darren Gough will stay on as Yorkshire's permanent managing director of cricket

The club were relegated from the first division of the LV= Insurance County Championship at the end of Gough's first campaign, but he has agreed to stay on and continue his work at Headingley.

"I have a long-established connection to the club and am very happy to be part of our future by signing a permanent contract," Gough said. "There is much to be optimistic about, not least the exceptional young talent coming through, and I am excited about the signings we have made to improve the team.

"The hard work starts through the winter, and I am looking forward to working together with Ottis [Gibson, head coach] and the coaching team in the years ahead to bring success on the cricket field back to Yorkshire."

Vaughan said the role at Yorkshire was one of several possible destinations available to him and he hopes that he can help deliver brighter days as it emerges from a dark chapter in its history.

"Yorkshire County Cricket Club is one of the most iconic sporting institutions in the world and it's truly an honour to take up this position," he said.

"Without shying away from the significant challenges we have faced over the past year, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future, both on and off the pitch.

"I had a number of offers, but the opportunity to lead this club back to the forefront of English cricket and realise our full potential was very attractive."

Lord Kamlesh Patel, chair of Yorkshire, said of Vaughan's appointment: "We're delighted to welcome Stephen to the club as the outstanding candidate in a highly talented field.

"With years of knowledge and experience working across various disciplines within sport he will bring a huge amount of expertise. His proven track record and business acumen will be vital to our future success.

"Stephen's openness in dealing with challenging conditions at Wasps in the wake of Covid demonstrates the strength of character that will be vital to the ongoing transformation of the club. I look forward to working with him as we continue on our rebuilding journey."