Josh Little: Ireland bowler claims T20 World Cup hat-trick vs New Zealand, dismissing Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Ireland fast bowler Josh Little becomes the sixth man in T20 World Cup history to claim a hat-trick, and the second at this year's tournament in Australia; wickets of Kane Williamson, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner fall; Ireland the only nation to have taken two T20 World Cup hat-tricks

Friday 4 November 2022 07:01, UK

Ireland's Josh Little claimed a historic hat-trick during their T20 World Cup match with New Zealand.

Fast bowler Josh Little picked up Ireland's second hat-trick in T20 internationals when he grabbed a trio of New Zealand victims at the World Cup on Friday.

Left-armer Little had Kane Williamson caught at deep backward square leg for 61, then James Neesham lbw for a duck in the 19th over at Adelaide Oval.

He then had all-rounder Mitchell Santner dismissed lbw with the hat-trick ball to be mobbed by his team-mates and trigger cheers from the building crowd at the stadium.

Both Neesham and Santner tried to overturn their decisions but the decision review system confirmed the wickets, etching Little's name in Irish cricket history.

Little's hat-trick was the sixth in T20 World Cups and the second at this year's tournament.

Curtis Campher took Ireland's first T20I hat-trick against the Netherlands at last year's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

New Zealand finished their innings on 185-6.

