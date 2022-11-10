T20 World Cup: Channel 4 and Sky strike deal to make men's final between England and Pakistan free-to-air

The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday will be shown on Channel 4, after Sky struck a deal with the broadcaster to make the match available on free-to-air television.

England convincingly beat India by 10 wickets in the semi-final and are seeking to lift the trophy for a second time.

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the other semi-final, to set up a final with England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday - a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final on the same ground.

The match will be shown live on Sky Showcase, which is available in all Sky homes, as well as Channel 4, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

All channels will broadcast Sky Sports' coverage, which includes a commentary team of Ian Ward and former England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Eoin Morgan.

This is the latest partnership between Sky and Channel 4 to make a key sporting moment available to the nation.

Previous events include the 2019 men's Cricket World Cup final where England beat New Zealand after a super over and the final race of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Sky Sports' managing director Jonathan Licht said: "We know the importance of this game, so we are pleased to be able to share this great sporting moment with our whole nation thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4. Whether you're supporting England or Pakistan, this will be one to remember."

Ian Katz, Channel 4 chief content officer, added: "We are thrilled that Channel 4 and Sky have struck this deal to make another great national sporting moment available on free-to-air television to audiences across the UK.

"As the days draw in, some thrilling international cricket from the Southern Hemisphere should offer some welcome cheer."

The final comes from the MCG in Australia and coverage starts at 7am on Sunday.

Sky and Channel 4 have developed a strong partnership over many years which has benefitted UK sports fans, enabling them to enjoy free-to-air coverage as a result of the two broadcasters working closely together.

Other events made available to all include:

England Women's cricket defeat to Australia earlier this year (Sky Pick, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports YouTube)

FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Wales & Ukraine (shared with STV, S4C and ITV)

Momentous women's boxing event, headlined by Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall (Sky Showcase and livestreams of undercard)

