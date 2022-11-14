T20 World Cup: England player ratings after becoming double world champions

Mission accomplished.

England are world champions again, beating Pakistan at the MCG to claim their second T20 title to go with the 50-over trophy they won so dramatically at Lord's in 2019.

Once more it was Ben Stokes dragging the side over the line in the final, while Sam Curran was magnificent with the ball - but how do they and the rest of the squad rate for the tournament as a whole?

Image: Jos Buttler led England brilliantly in his first tournament as captain

Jos Buttler - 9

Six matches, 225 runs @ 45.00, HS 80no, SR 144.23, two fifties; nine dismissals

Replacing England's greatest white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, was never going to be straightforward but less than six months in and Buttler has guided his side to a world title. After the early setback against Ireland and the washout against Australia, there was no margin for error, and he has marshalled the team brilliantly. Perhaps the clearest example of tactical nous came in the final as he got his plans spot on, both in terms of field settings and bowling rotations to keep Pakistan to a chaseable total.

With the bat, Buttler remains a phenomenon. Blistering innings against New Zealand and India showed what he is all about - explosive power, innovation, bravery, impeccable game intelligence and an ice-cool temperament under pressure.

Alex Hales - 8

Six matches, 212 runs @ 42.40, HS 86no, SR 147.22, two fifties

Brought in with the international wilderness after more than three years, Hales did more than enough to prove he was worthy of his recall. He missed out in the final but the opener was crucial in ensuring England got there.

A half-century against New Zealand was followed by 47 in Sydney against Sri Lanka before the crowning glory - an astonishing unbeaten 86 to blow India away in the semi-final. After proving himself the perfect foil for Buttler at the top of the order and Jonny Bairstow out injured for a while, Hales' place in the side should be secure for a good while yet.

Image: Alex Hales scored a brilliant unbeaten 86 as England thrashed India in the semi-final

Dawid Malan - 6

Four matches, 56 runs @ 28.00, HS 35, SR 82.35

It was a quiet tournament for the former world No 1 T20 batter before a groin injury denied him the chance to play in the semi-final and final. England would have loved to have him coming in at three at the MCG on Sunday - a relatively small chase on a tricky surface, it would have been perfect for him.

At 35, it remains to be seen whether the left-hander will be part of the squad as England build towards the next T20 World Cup in 2024. But if this is where his international career ends, going out with a T20 World Cup winner's medal around your neck isn't a bad way to bow out.

Phil Salt - 5

Two matches, 10 runs @ 10.00, HS 10, SR 111.11

Initially edged out by Hales for the opening spot alongside Buttler despite his impressive showing in Pakistan, Salt was thrust back into the action in the semi-final following Malan's injury.

Buttler and Hales ensured he wasn't needed in that game but he came in at three in the final and while he only made 10, he did thump a couple of boundaries in a winning World Cup final effort.

Ben Stokes - 8

Six matches, 110 runs @ 36.66, HS 52no, SR 105.76, one fifty; six wickets @ 18.50, BBI 2-19, econ 6.79

Image: Ben Stokes produced on the biggest stage for England yet again

What more can you say? On the grandest stage, Stokes delivers. He has his redemption for 2016 after another remarkable performance. While English nerves everywhere we fraying as the required rate climbed and the balls remaining ticked down, Stokes held his.

He timed his innings to perfection, reached his first T20 international half-century and then backpedalled down the pitch in celebration after hitting the winning run.

Another nerveless knock got England over the line in the do-or-die clash with Sri Lanka and he was solid with the ball throughout the tournament, including in the final where he was pushed to bowl four overs and took a wicket. A genuine cricketing superstar.

Harry Brook - 5

Six matches, 56 runs @ 11.20, HS 20, SR 96.55

After showing his talents in the series in Pakistan ahead of the World Cup, it was not quite the tournament many had hoped for from Brook.

A bit part of that was the form of England's openers, limiting the opportunities for the middle order. However, he scored a gritty 20 in the final and stayed with Stokes to help hold the innings together with England wobbling. There is plenty more to come from the Yorkshireman.

Moeen Ali - 7

Six matches, 57 runs @ 19.00, HS 24no, SR 123.91; no wickets, econ 4.50

A crucial cameo in Sunday's final was highlight. It was only 19 but Moeen assisted Stokes in turning the game conclusively in England's favour.

The left-hander also looked set to rescue England against Ireland, but the rain arrived just too soon. And while he was only required to bowl two overs across the tournament, Moeen played a key role as a leader within the squad and his unflappable temperament meant he was an invaluable sounding board for Buttler in the field.

Liam Livingstone - 6

Six matches, 55 runs @ 27.50, HS 29no, SR 125.00; three wickets @ 32.00, BBI 3-17, econ 8.00

Another member of the middle-order who found chances with the bat hard to come by, Livingstone began the tournament by getting England over the line against Afghanistan.

He added a useful 20 against New Zealand, was a useful bowling option with his mixture of off-spin and leg-spin and while he was never at his destructive best with the bat, the Lancashire man was out in the middle for the winning moment and that is not to be sniffed at.

Sam Curran - 10

Six matches, 13 wickets @ 11.38, BBI 5-10, econ 6.52

Player of the tournament and deservedly so. As recently as the summer, Curran was not even guaranteed a place in the XI and yet now he is surely undroppable.

Image: Sam Curran helped England solve their death bowling problem - and in some style

The diminutive all-rounder began the tournament by taking a remarkable 5-10 against Afghanistan. Perhaps even more remarkable was that his standards remained consistent throughout the competition, and he produced a masterful display to take 3-12 in the final.

Curran bowled superbly in the powerplay and through the middle overs but where he gave England most was at the death. It is an area England have struggled with for years and in the 24-year-old left-armer, they have found the answer was right under their noses. His canny variations, ability to adapt to conditions and love of the battle make him perfect for the role. He just thrives under pressure.

Chris Woakes - 7

Six matches, five wickets @ 34.40, BBI 2-33, econ 8.60

Woakes' summer was ruined by injury but his return to fitness for the World Cup was a big boost for England.

He has been a consistent performer for England in white-ball cricket for a number of years and, while this tournament lacked any one standout performance, Woakes still played an important role with the new ball and took vital early wickets against New Zealand and India.

Mark Wood - 8

Four matches, nine wickets @ 12.00, BBI 3-26, econ 7.71

Image: Mark Wood bowled at blistering pace and took nine wickets before injury ruled him out of the last two games

There are not many things more exhilarating as a cricket fan than watching a genuinely fast bowler come tearing in to bowl - and there are not many (any?) quicker than Wood.

The difference he makes to the England bowling attack is marked. When you have someone bowling 94-95mph then even the world's best batters can be left hopping around the crease. Wood was superb, always a wicket-taking threat while also keeping the runs down.

Missing the semi-final and final due to back stiffness will have been a disappointment for him but keeping Wood fit and healthy long-term will give England a far better chance of adding to their trophy haul.

Chris Jordan - 7

Two matches, five wickets @ 14.00, BBI 3-43, econ 8.75

A veteran of the England T20 side and arguably the country's greatest-ever fielder, Jordan had a watching brief until the semi-final when Wood's injury gave him a chance.

Having spent most of the summer recovering from a finger injury, there was no chance to ease the 34-year-old back in and he performed admirably after being asked to bowl three overs on the spin at the death against India before following it up with two wickets in the final.

Adil Rashid - 8

Six matches, four wickets @ 36.75, BBI 2-22, econ 6.12

Questioned after a slow start to the tournament, Rashid was sensational at the business end of the competition.

The leg-spinner had the ball on a string as he bamboozled Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan - three sides traditionally so adept at playing spin. He swung the game in England's favour as he dismissed Babar Azam and completed a wicket-maiden in the final.

With his variations, and subtle variations of those variations, Rashid has again proven himself to be one of the world's very best in white-ball cricket.