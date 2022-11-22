Laurie Evans: Perth Scorchers release English batter after positive drugs test

Laurie Evans has been released by the Perth Scorchers after testing positive for a banned substance in August.

Evans said in a statement, released through the Professional Cricketers' Association, that he was "shocked" by the results of a test taken in August.

At the time, the 35-year-old was playing in The Hundred with the Manchester Originals.

The English batter denies using any banned substance and did not say what caused the positive result.

"I believe passionately in clean sport, and I have never taken any banned substances. I do not know what caused the positive test, but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened, and I am doing everything possible to find out," he said.

Evans was signed onto the book with the Perth Scorchers, who play in the Big Bash. The franchise said they were "disappointed" to learn of the positive test, adding that "due to the circumstances, the Scorchers and Laurie and his management have decided to mutually terminate his contract" for the upcoming Australian season.

Evans, who plays for country cricket Surrey, has never played for England.

He was included in a 55-man training squad in 2021 while Covid pandemic regulations were in force.

"We have been in discussion with Laurie and his representatives and understand he intends to investigate this result," Surrey said.

Evans has also played franchise cricket in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Caribbean.