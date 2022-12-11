Australia vs West Indies: Hosts complete Test series sweep after huge 419-run win in Adelaide

Australia completed a series sweep over West Indies with a dominant 419-run victory in the day-night second Test in Adelaide.

Chasing a hopeless victory target of 497 at the Adelaide Oval, the West Indies' defeat was merely a matter of time after they began the penultimate day on a precarious 38-4.

Australia took 90 minutes to complete formalities and a 2-0 series victory, with Michael Neser (3-22) and Mitchell Starc (3-29) sharing five of the last six West Indies wickets, as the tourists were skittled for just 77.

Image: Mitchell Starc impressed for Australia to help wrap up the West Indies innings

Tagenarine Chanderpaul's 17 was the highest score by a West Indies batter in their sorry-looking scorecard, while Scott Boland was the pick of the Australian attack after his triple-wicket maiden the previous day left him with figures of 3-16.

"Big partnerships set us up, and the bowlers were splendid as we continue to be undefeated in pink-ball Tests," said stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith, referring to their 11-0 record in day-night Tests.

Smith heaped praise on his batters, especially Marnus Labuschagne, whose three 100-plus scores in four innings earned him the player-of-the-series award.

Image: Marnus Labuschagne has made centuries in both of Australia's Test victories in the series

"He works incredibly hard in the nets," Smith said. "He's very adaptable to situations. No reason why he wouldn't continue."

Boland's three-wicket burst on Saturday had put Australia on the brink of a massive victory and Starc removed Devon Thomas and Jason Holder within the first 30 minutes on Sunday, exposing the West Indies tail.

Neser dismissed Roston Chase and Joshua Da Silva in the same over and removed Marquino Mindley to seal Australia's victory with five sessions to spare, with spinner Nathan Lyon bowling Alzarri Joseph in between to claim his 450th Test wicket in his 112th match.

Image: Marquino Mindley was the final wicket to fall for the West Indies

Alex Carey put up a wicketkeeping masterclass for the hosts, pouching three stunning catches to hasten the collapse of the West Indies, while Travis Head was given the player-of-the-match award for his career-best 175 in the first innings.

"Disappointing second game for sure," West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said. "We showed some fight in the first Test. We lost a few guys to injury but did not play well. We need to learn from their batters about leaving and how their bowlers bowled to their fields."

Australia next play a three-Test home series against South Africa, beginning in Brisbane on Saturday, before further Tests in Melbourne on Boxing Day and Sydney on January 4.