Freddie Flintoff: Former England cricketer taken to hospital after accident while filming Top Gear

The BBC has confirmed Andrew Flintoff was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after being involved in an accident while working on Top Gear.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

The 45-year-old TV presenter and former professional cricketer has presented the BBC One show since 2019.

