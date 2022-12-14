Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand Test captain

Kane Williamson is stepping down as New Zealand Test captain, but will continue to lead the team in white-ball cricket.

Tim Southee will succeed Williamson as skipper of the red-ball team, starting with this month's upcoming tour of Pakistan, with Tom Latham being named vice-captain.

Batter Williamson has led the Blackcaps since 2016 when he took over from now-England Test head coach Brendon McCullum and will continue to represent New Zealand in all three formats, but wants to focus on the upcoming limited overs World Cups when it comes to captaincy.

"Captaining the Blackcaps in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour," Williamson said. "For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and I've enjoyed the challenges of leading the side in the format.

"Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision. After discussions with NZC, we felt that continuing to captain the white-ball formats was preferable with two World Cups in the next two years.

"I'm excited to support Tim as captain and Tom as vice-captain. Having played with both of them for most of my career, I'm confident they'll do a great job.

"Playing for the Blackcaps and contributing in all three formats is my number one priority and I'm looking forward to the cricket we have ahead."

In 40 Tests under Williamson's captaincy, New Zealand have won 22, drawn eight and lost 10, including guiding them to a triumph over India last year to clinch World Test Championship glory.

He averaged over 57 with the bat during his time leading the side and earned the praises of New Zealand head coach Gary Stead following his decision to step down.

"Kane's guided the Test team through an immensely successful period which is testament to his ability to bring people together and work towards a common goal," Stead said.

"He's certainly led from the front with his own performances and that was very much the case during our push to win the World Test Championship.

Image: Tim Southee is taking over as New Zealand Test captain

"The Test team has continued to evolve and develop during his time and the fact we've been able to introduce new players and see them thrive almost instantly is a credit to Kane and his leadership.

"We hope by lessening his workload we can continue to see the best of Kane Williamson for longer on the international stage, and we know he will remain a key leader in this group."

Southee will become the 31st captain of the New Zealand Test team and the first specialist pace bowler to assume the role on a permanent basis since Harry Cave skippered the 1955 tour of Pakistan and India.

The 34-year-old has already captained the Blackcaps in 22 T20 internationals, winning 13 and losing nine, and is excited by the challenge of leading the Test team.

"It's been a surreal few days and it's just a massive honour to be appointed as Test captain," Southee said. "I love Test cricket, it's the ultimate challenge and I'm really excited by the opportunity to lead the team in this format.

"Kane's been an outstanding Test captain and I'm looking forward to working with Gary on how we can build on that."