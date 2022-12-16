Englishman Joe Clarke smashes first hundred of Big Bash League season with 65-ball ton for Melbourne Stars

Englishman Joe Clarke smashed the first century of the Big Bash League season with a 65-ball hundred for Melbourne Stars against Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG.

Clarke's hundred - his first in the Big Bash but the third of his T20 career overall - was clinched in the final over of the Stars' innings when he scored a single off Nathan Ellis.

The Nottinghamshire batter had hit Ellis' previous delivery, a slower-ball bouncer, over deep midwicket for six, one of four maximums he made in his knock to go with nine fours.

Clarke ended unbeaten on 101 from 66 balls as Stars posted 183-5 on the day the franchise paid tribute to the late, great former leg-spinner Shane Warne, who passed away in March aged 52.

Stars have permanently retired Warne's No. 23 jersey, which he wore for the club during the first two editions of the Big Bash in 2011/12 and 2012/13.

After the 23rd ball of Friday's match - which is the first Big Bash fixture at the MCG since Warne's death - there was a standing ovation, while one of Warne's playing shirts was displayed on a plinth with his cap.

Stars won the game by 38 runs with Hurricanes only able to reply with 145-9 - England and Lancashire left-arm seamer Luke Wood picked up three wickets for Stars, including Tim David and Jimmy Neesham.

