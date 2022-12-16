Rehan Ahmed, 18, to become England's youngest men's Test cricketer after being awarded debut against Pakistan

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will become England's youngest men's Test cricketer after being awarded his debut in the final game of the series against Pakistan in Karachi.

The Leicestershire player will be 18 years and 126 days when the final Test begins on Saturday, beating the record of Brian Close, who was 18 years and 149 days when he played against New Zealand in July 1949.

Ahmed is one of two changes to the England side as the tourists seek a historic 3-0 series sweep and a ninth win in 10 Tests since Ben Stokes became captain and Brendon McCullum head coach.

Ahmed and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes come into the XI, in place of seamer James Anderson and off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks.

Foakes will regain the gloves from Surrey team-mate Ollie Pope, who kept in the first Test in Rawalpindi when Foakes was ill and then retained his spot behind the stumps for the second fixture in Multan.

England XI for final Test vs Pakistan Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Mark Wood

Speaking on Thursday about the possible inclusion of Ahmed, who has played just three first-class games, Stokes said: "When we spoke about having Rehan into the squad, it was more than just bringing him in and integrating him into the squad.

"We did speak about us having no issues with selecting him if we felt it was the right option.

"We picked him in the squad, not just because of his talent, but because we thought it would be a good opportunity to play if we thought it was necessary."

