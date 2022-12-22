Jofra Archer return to England squad for South Africa ODI series while Rehan Ahmed not selected

Jofra Archer will return to an England squad for the first time since March 2021 after being included in the party for next month's ODI series in South Africa.

Fast bowler Archer has been named in England's 14-strong squad for the three-match series against the Proteas, which starts on Friday, January 27 in Bloemfontein.

Out for almost two years, Archer has been sidelined with injuries including elbow problems and a stress fracture in his back.

Managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key hailed the return to action of fast bowler Jofra Archer in the UAE last month but added he needs to become more robust before he is able to play at Test level

The right-armer is said to be recovering well from an elbow injury and could make his return to international cricket in South Africa next month.

The three-match series will be played over six days, with matches in Bloemfontein and Kimberley. The first match starts on January 27, the second on January 29, both in Bloemfontein with the final game on February 1 in Kimberley.

Image: Jofra Archer is set to make his international comeback after featuring for England Lions in the UAE last month (Photo: ECB)

New star Rehan Ahmed however will not feature on the tour. The 18-year-old leg-spinner made a stunning start to his international career when he became the youngest man in Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

Image: England's new star Rehan Ahmed is not selected for the ODI tour to South Africa

Mark Wood and Joe Root have been rested while impressive Yorkshire batter Harry Brook receives a first call up to the ODI squad.

Brook scored three centuries in three Tests against Pakistan, amassing the most runs by an England batter on a tour of Pakistan.

Reece Topley is also selected for the squad. The Surrey seamer missed the T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury picked up on the eve of the tournament but has been recovering well and is on track to be ready for the three-match series.

Ben Duckett, who also impressed as an opener during the 3-0 Test series win in Pakistan, will also return to the ODI set-up for the first time since 2016 as Jos Buttler captains the side.

England Men's ODI squad:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Fixtures:

First ODI: South Africa vs England, Friday 27 January, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (11am GMT, 1pm local).

Second ODI: South Africa vs England, Sunday 29 January, Mangaung Oval Bloemfontein (8am GMT, 10am local).

Third ODI: South Africa vs England, Wednesday 1 February, The Oval, Kimberley (11am GMT, 1pm local).