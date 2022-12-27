Dates confirmed for England tour of Bangladesh in March 2023

England's schedule for their first men's tour of Bangladesh since 2016 has been confirmed, with the sides scheduled to play six limited overs fixtures in March 2023.

The tour had originally been scheduled for September and October 2021 but was pushed back due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the new dates finally confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday.

England, the current holders of both the 50 and 20-over World Cups, will play three ODIs and three T20Is split between Dhaka's National Cricket Stadium and Chattogram's Zaur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The tour is scheduled to get under way as the ODI series begins in Dhaka on March 1, with the T20I fixtures set to draw to a close at the same venue on March 14.

ECB interim chief executive Clare Connor said: "It is exciting that the England men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic.

Image: Moeen Ali was part of the England squad that toured Bangladesh in 2016

"There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions."

The ECB added Jos Buttler's side are expected to play two warm-up matches ahead of the series, which are set to be scheduled in due course.

The teams last played a bi-lateral series in 2016, with England triumphing 2-1 in a three-match ODI contest in Bangladesh.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the T20 World Cup final as England beat Pakistan by five wickets at the MCG to become dual white-ball world champions.

They have met three times since then in tournaments, with England winning at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, 2019 Cricket World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup.

The tour is scheduled to be England's final away action before their home summer begins in June, following an ODI series in South Africa in January and Test tour of New Zealand in February.

The series could provide a crucial opportunity for both sides to prepare for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which is being hosted by India in October and November.

England tour of Bangladesh schedule

1st ODI: Wednesday, March 1 - Dhaka

2nd ODI: Friday, March 3 - Dhaka

3rd ODI: Monday, March 6 - Chattogram

1st T20I: Thursday, March 9 - Chattogram

2nd T20I: Sunday, March 12 - Dhaka

3rd T20I: Tuesday, March 14 - Dhaka