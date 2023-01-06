Alice Capsey and Kate Cross named in England squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February

Alice Capsey has been named in England Women's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup despite suffering a broken collarbone in December.

Capsey has been named in head coach Jon Lewis' 15-player squad along with Kate Cross, who missed the series whitewash in the West Indies last month.

England's campaign begins against West Indies on February 11 as part of a group that includes India, Pakistan and Ireland. All matches from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup are live on Sky Sports.

They will play three warm-up fixtures against New Zealand before the official ICC warm-up games.

Issy Wong and Dani Gibson have been named in the squad for South Africa as travelling reserves.

"It's always exciting to name a World Cup squad, and there's a great deal of talent in this group," Lewis said.

Image: England head coach Jon Lewis confirmed his squad, plus two travelling reserves, on Friday

"We saw a lot of good things in the West Indies, a lot of progress around shifting our mindset as a team, and I'm excited to see how we take that into the challenge of a global tournament.

"We hope Alice is fit enough, she's worked incredibly hard alongside the medical staff to get to this point and we'll give her every chance, but as we saw in the Caribbean, the depth of talent and skill in the squad is growing fast, and winning tournaments is about everyone collectively embracing the moment and enjoying the journey.

"It's an honour for me to lead a team into a World Cup and I know that we will be giving it everything we have got, not only to show everyone who we are as a team and how we want to play, but also to keep inspiring people to play the game we all love so much."

England's T20 World Cup squad

Heather Knight (Western Storm, capt), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers). Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Dani Gibson (Western Storm)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Fixtures