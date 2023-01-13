Cricket Australia chief defends withdrawal from Afghanistan series | 'Basic human rights is not politics'

Human rights are not politics, stated Cricket Australia's chief executive Nick Hockley, as he defended the decision to withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan after criticism from the Afghanistan Cricket Board and their players.

On Thursday, Australia pulled out of their three-match series against Afghanistan, which was scheduled to take place in March in the United Arab Emirates, citing the Taliban's decision to impose further restrictions on women's and girl's education.

Afghanistan's cricket board described the decision as "unfair" and "pathetic" in a furious response, while spinner Rashid Khan added that he was considering his future in the Big Bash League, writing on Twitter: "Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it."

The war of words between the two nation's cricket governing bodies continued on Friday as Hockley said: "Basic human rights is not politics. It is clearly a very challenging and sad situation.

"We did not take this decision lightly and consulted widely including with our government.

"We were hopeful of playing the series and have been in regular dialogue with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, however announcements by the Taliban in late November and late December led to our decision to withdraw from these games."

The decision has also been backed by Australia's government, with the Minister for Sport Anika Wells writing on Twitter: "The Australian Government welcomes @CricketAus's decision to withdraw from the upcoming men's One-Day International series against Afghanistan, following the Taliban's increased suppression of women and girls' rights."

'Rashid will always be welcome in the BBL'

Afghanistan has been under Taliban control since August 2021 and restrictions have been imposed on women's rights, including in December when a ban on women attending university was announced.

Girls were previously banned from high school and they are also excluded from parks and gyms.

Justifying its decision on Thursday, Cricket Australia condemned the move to ban women from universities, a policy which was announced by the Taliban in November 2022.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

In response, the Afghanistan Cricket Board described the move as "unfair and unexpected", adding: "The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game."

Rashid plays franchise cricket with the Adelaide Strikers and has voiced his support for women in Afghanistan but criticised Australia's decision to withdraw from the series, while his international team-mate Naveen-ul-Haq said he will not play in the BBL "until they stop these childish decisions".

"We acknowledge and applaud Rashid Khan's and other Afghanistan cricketers' comments at the time condemning the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities," Hockley added.

"Rashid will always be welcome in the BBL. We remain committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world and hope that improved conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan means that we can resume bilateral cricket in the not too distant future."

Afghanistan are the only ICC member who do not have a women's team.