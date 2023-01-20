MCC amends Mankad dismissal wording after Adam Zampa incident in Big Bash

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has amended the wording regarding Mankad dismissals to remove "ambiguity" after a recent incident involving Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Zampa, playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, attempted to run out Melbourne Renegades' Tom Rogers at the non-striker's end with the batter out of his ground.

The dismissal was denied by TV umpire Shawn Craig with Rogers spared because Zampa's arm had passed the point at which he would normally have been expected to release the ball.

The MCC issued a statement confirming Craig's decision was correct and has now tweaked the wording of Law 38.3.2 to remove any confusion.

The Law now reads: "Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law."

In an accompanying statement, the MCC said: "We acknowledge that while this Law has generally been understood well by players and umpires, there is ambiguity in the wording which could lead to confusion. MCC has therefore moved to change the wording of Law 38.3 to deliver better clarity.

"The current wording led some to think that if the non-striker left his/her ground before the expected moment of release, then the run out could happen at any moment, even after the bowler had gone through the bowling action. That was never the intention of this Law, nor the way it was ever interpreted by MCC.

"It is important to note that this does not change the way the Law should be interpreted - it has been interpreted that way for the past six years, without much misunderstanding. However, the intention is that this will make things clearer."

The Mankad dismissal of a bowler running out a batter at the non-striker's end is named after India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia's Bill Brown in that fashion in 1948.

Mankads are legitimate modes of dismissal but some feel they are unsporting.

India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma recently withdrew a Mankad appeal in an ODI against Sri Lanka after seamer Mohammed Shami had run out Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on 98.

There was a Mankad in the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa with Pakistan's Zaib-un-Nisa dismissing Rwanda's Shakila Niyomuhoza.

England's Charlie Dean was 'Mankaded' by India's Deepti Sharma in a one-day international at Lord's last summer.